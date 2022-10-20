Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Sumitomo exercises interest in Kenorland Minerals' Chicobi project
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. SMMCL has exercised its option to acquire an initial 51% interest in the project after recently completing over...
kitco.com
Nubank and Santander move to integrate blockchain into the Brazilian banking system
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Nubank plans to airdrop Nucoin to customers in the first half of 2023, with the token serving "as...
kitco.com
Barrick set to produce over 500 koz of gold in Tanzania in 2022, targets further growth in the region
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Speaking to media at a briefing at a local school near to the North Mara mine, president and...
kitco.com
French bank SocGen to further reduce exposure to oil and gas production
PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) said in a statement that it planned to further reduce its exposure to the oil and gas production sector and was making good progress on its goal of a complete exit from coal. The bank said it now aimed to...
kitco.com
Lithium Americas reports fatalities at Cauchari-Olaroz
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that two separate incidents occurred at the camp and are not believed to be the...
kitco.com
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to develop a platform for trading digital assets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We see in the next five years a critical window of opportunity for the integration of the Israeli...
kitco.com
Battery-grade cobalt sulphate processing facility to be built in Arizona
A battery-grade cobalt sulphate processing facility will be built in the State of Arizona, USA. Backers are Trafigura, physical commodity traders, and EVelution Energy, a U.S. EV battery materials processing company. With an expected annual capacity of 7,000 tonnes of cobalt, the new processing facility will be able to meet...
Top law firm introduces levy of around $200 for lawyers who fly to meetings, as part of efforts to slash its carbon footprint, reports say
Shoosmiths has implemented a £200 levy on lawyers who travel to meetings by plane. The funds will be directed to a designated environmental fund.
kitco.com
Japan to test CBDC settlement solutions and expand its Web3 capabilities
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The goal of the project is to utilize “JCB’s existing credit card infrastructure and card-shaped interface for CBDC...
kitco.com
Atlantia's big investors tender shares in Benetton, Blackstone bid - sources
MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Atlantia's long-term investors, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and Italian banking foundation CRT, have tendered their shares in the takeover offer launched by the Benettons and U.S. investment fund Blackstone (BX.N), two sources close to the matter said on Monday. CRT and GIC own 4.5% and...
kitco.com
Gold prices push into neutral territory as flash PMI shows contraction in U.S. manufacturing and service sectors
(Kitco News) - The gold market is retracing some of its losses, pushing into neutral territory above $1,650 an ounce as activity in both the service and manufacturing sectors appear to be contracting. Monday, the S&P Global Flash U.S. Composite PMI said its flash manufacturing PMI data fell to 49.9,...
kitco.com
Positive divergences abound in precious metals
Positive divergences within a downtrend are important because they can precede a bottom and trend reversal. Our most recent editorial noted some positive divergences in the gold market. One should never make much of one trading day, but the ongoing positive divergences in the precious metals sector and Friday's action...
kitco.com
Cryptos trade flat as the U.K. announces its new Prime Minister
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. While cryptos traded flat, the stock market saw another day of gains, further decoupling from the crypto market...
kitco.com
Credit Suisse to pay $234 mln to end French tax probe
PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) agreed to pay France 238 million euros ($234 million) to settle a tax fraud and money laundering case on Monday, putting another legal headache behind it as it prepares a strategic overhaul. The agreement resolves an investigation in France over whether the...
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Renewed strength in the dollar has seen gold fall more than 20% since March peak
The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 6.58%. Silver ETFs saw inflows last week for the first time in almost six months as short interest retreated from 10-year highs. The outflow of physical silver from vaults also continued in September with levels reaching record lows and down 26% since highs in June 2021. Global ETF holdings of 750 million ounces remain almost 30% off from 2020 highs, but well above pre-pandemic levels around 600 million ounces.
kitco.com
Women crypto investors remain bullish despite the downturn of 2022
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The survey – which was conducted through a third-party survey panel on Sept. 20 and included 1,075 female-identifying...
kitco.com
PureGold Mine to be put on 'care and maintenance immediately'
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. PureGold is a Canadian gold mining company, located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. The company owns and operates...
Comments / 0