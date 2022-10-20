ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Roslyn forms on the Pacific side of Mexico

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aTdm_0igyKdMa00

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app

FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android

WATCH “Preparing for the Storm

WATCH “The Ins & Outs of Hurricane Season

READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “Survival Guide

LISTEN & WATCH “Surviving the Storm” - WOKV Radio & Action News Jax

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0igyKdMa00

There continue to be a couple of pretty active tropical waves over the Eastern Atlantic. This wave won’t be able to make it much more than about half way (or less) across the Atlantic so any threat is far to the east of the U.S., but there is at least some potential for development this weekend into the following week over the Central Atlantic while turning northward with time.

Forecast models continue to show low pressure developing east of Fl. this weekend. Models are not particularly strong with this development, but there should be some enhanced onshore flow & rough seas/surf for the coasts from the Carolina’s to Chesapeake Bay. What will initially be a nontropical low (developed because of a strong upper level disturbance moving through the base of a trough of low pressure over the Eastern U.S.) *may* try to become subtropical while moving to the northeast within close proximity to the Gulf Stream while staying offshore of the coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2LbB_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0igyKdMa00

Water vapor loop shows pockets of dry air (dark blue) across portions of the Atlantic Basin along with a lot of “swirls” (low pressure) along with “bands” of higher moisture near & ahead of fronts - common as we get deeper into autumn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpQuE_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0igyKdMa00

October origins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDUeC_0igyKdMa00

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin through September. This season so far is well below avg.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpFqx_0igyKdMa00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0igyKdMa00

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0igyKdMa00

2022 names..... “Lisa” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0igyKdMa00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0igyKdMa00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0igyKdMa00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0igyKdMa00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0igyKdMa00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0igyKdMa00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0igyKdMa00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0igyKdMa00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0igyKdMa00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0igyKdMa00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0igyKdMa00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clERP_0igyKdMa00

Updated Atlantic seasonal forecast from early Aug. - NOAA & CSU:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPaDP_0igyKdMa00

The East Pacific:

“Roslyn” has developed over the far east Pacific south of Mexico & is forecast to become a hurricane. Roslyn will bend rather sharply north then northeast moving into the West Central Mexican coast by Sunday. A Tropical Storm WATCH is in effect for: Pacific coast of Mexico from Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPEzT_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekwk4_0igyKdMa00

West Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0igyKdMa00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4zPL_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jflRw_0igyKdMa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eODq9_0igyKdMa00

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

One person shot in parking lot of Southside Apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one person shot near the Florida Club at Deerwood Apartments Sunday Evening. JSO reports that around 7:00 p.m responded to a person shot at the 4800 block of Florida Club Circle. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
96K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy