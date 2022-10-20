Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Spooky Things to do in Lancaster, PA, This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
A Current List of Vendors at Lancaster City's Southern Market [Food & Drink]Melissa Frost
Related
Franklin County Visitors Bureau searching for tree decorators
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Attention all holiday enthusiasts! The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is seeking decorators for the 4th Annual Festival of Trees in Franklin County. The FCVB provides the tree or wreath for decorators. From there, it is all about creativity and the holiday spirit!. The event...
abc27.com
Fall Food Truck Festival held in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A day filled with food and fun in Chambersburg Franklin County on Sunday. The Fall Food Truck festival featured over 50 food vendors. From barbeque to sweet treats and brews. There was also live music and entertainment. abc27 served as a media sponsor for the...
abc27.com
Creature Feature Weekend at Cumberland County Drive-in
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday night was the Creature Feature Weekend at the Cumberland Drive-In Theater. The day was filled with games, pumpkin carving, a costume contest parade, and movies. The event benefits Scares that Care, which is a charity that is helping families of a sick child,...
bctv.org
Mayor Moran Announces City Trick-or-Treat Hours
Trick-or-Treating in the City of Reading will be on Monday, October 31st, from 5pm until 8pm. Mayor Moran is asking residents who plan on handing out treats to turn on their porch lights from 5pm – 8pm to make it easier for trick-or-treaters to identify participating homes. Drivers are also encouraged to be extremely cautious during these hours as children will be in costumes crossing the streets. “Halloween is a fun holiday for children to enjoy, so I ask that we all do our part in keeping our kids safe so they can enjoy the night as much as possible,” said Mayor Eddie Moran.
Band Chicago to bring tour to Pennsylvania
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The band Chicago will be coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. According to a press release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company, former President Bill Clinton hailed Chicago as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.” This […]
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month
If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.
Center that serves thousands of children each year, to begin $10M expansion
Officials have broken ground on a $10 million expansion at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development in Lancaster County. The construction project is expected to take about 15 months and add 14,700 square feet of space at the center on Good Drive in East Hempfield Township. The center offers therapy services...
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
Radio Ink
Mike Miller To Oversee 7 Stations Now
IHeartMedia in Central PA has announced that Mike Miller is the new Vice President of Programming for Harrisburg and Lancaster. The cluster has seven stations. Miller will also be responsible for daily programming duties at Bob 94.9 and Real 99.3. He’ll report to Jeff Hurley, Executive Vice President for iHeartMedia National Programming Group who said, “Mike brings an unparalleled understanding of our business and operations. His track record of innovation speaks for itself,” said Hurley. “He has created and grown unique brands from the ground up for over 20 years in Central PA. We’re excited to welcome Mike back to our programming team, where he got his first start on FM97 in Lancaster at age 16.”
Family Fishing Day at Italian Lake in Harrisburg: photos
For one day out of the year, fishing is allowed at Italian Lake in Harrisburg. The Civic Club of Harrisburg and the City of Harrisburg’s Department of Parks and Recreation partnered with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for the second annual family fishing event. Participants had a brief...
Habitat for Humanity kicks off new project with site blessing
LEBANON, Pa. — Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity laid the groundwork for their latest project with a site blessing. The family buying the home joined volunteers, community partners, local leaders and Habitat staff on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate the renovations that will soon be started on their home.
lebtown.com
Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit
The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
PhillyBite
Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA
- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA, is well-known as a tourist destination. It has fast become a food lover's paradise as well. While you may want to travel to Lancaster County to learn about the Amish and immerse yourselves in the culture, the food scene is reason enough to visit this Southcentral Pennsylvania region and city of Lancaster, PA. Here are only a few places you must visit in Lancaster County, PA.
abc27.com
UPMC opens new lab offering thrombectomy services in Central Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC in Central Pennsylvania announced that they will now be offering thrombectomy services as their newly opened interventional suite. This interventional suite is located at UPMC Harrisburg, 111 South Front Street, in Harrisburg. Thrombectomy is a minimally invasive and highly effective procedure that removes clots from blood vessels. The procedure is used to treat ischemic strokes, which are the most common type of stroke. It helps to improve patient outcomes and experience.
WGAL
Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall's funeral will be held Monday
LANCASTER, Pa. — The funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will get underway at 1 p.m. this afternoon. The Lancaster police mounted patrol stood guard outside the Lancaster County Convention Center as people lined up to offer their condolences to Smithgall's family. More than 600 people are expected...
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwaken America show in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwaken America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
PhillyBite
Best Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Amish in Lancaster County
- Amish Country, Pennsylvania, is a fascinating area of Pennsylvania that a lot of people visit each year. You can take a Heritage Tour and learn about the traditions of the Amish people. You can also take a traditional buggy ride. The guides use horse-drawn equipment and a traditional buggy, so you can authentically experience country life. There is also a free petting zoo and a miniature horse farm. There are also card rides and saddle rides.
wtae.com
Pennsylvania National Guard service member killed in training accident
The Pennsylvania National Guard announced Monday the soldier killed in a training accident over the weekend was a native of New Castle. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles. Shay was a 92F, Army petroleum supply specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, officials said in a statement.
lebtown.com
Lebanon County real estate transfers (October 1 to October 15)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Deborah K. Zechman to Deborah K. Zechman, Todd C. Harchuska for $1. Hazel M. Diaz to Karla E. B. Galindo, Enrico L. G. Sanchez for $280,000. 158 Woodside Court Lot 58. John E. and Sophia A. Lavelle to John...
Comments / 0