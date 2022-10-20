Trick-or-Treating in the City of Reading will be on Monday, October 31st, from 5pm until 8pm. Mayor Moran is asking residents who plan on handing out treats to turn on their porch lights from 5pm – 8pm to make it easier for trick-or-treaters to identify participating homes. Drivers are also encouraged to be extremely cautious during these hours as children will be in costumes crossing the streets. “Halloween is a fun holiday for children to enjoy, so I ask that we all do our part in keeping our kids safe so they can enjoy the night as much as possible,” said Mayor Eddie Moran.

READING, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO