EXCLUSIVE: Global Screen has acquired international distribution rights to the live-action family drama Lassie – A New Adventure ahead of the AFM and released the first image for the upcoming feature which is due to hit big screens in 2023. The German-language feature is a sequel to Hanno Olderdissen’s 2019 reboot Lassie Come Home and reunites the director with young actor Nico Marischka in a cast also featuring Justus von Dohnányi and Katharina Schüttlerother. Inspired by Eric Knight’s 1940 children’s classic, this new adventure sees collie dog protagonist Lassie investigate the mysterious disappearances of several pedigree dogs, with the help of best...

