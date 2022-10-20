Read full article on original website
Polygon surges, FTX reimburses phishing victims, and Doodles CEO discusses NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Doodles CEO Julian Holguin discusses the company's funding round led by Seven Seven Six, the venture capital firm founded by Alexis Ohanian, and the future of NFTs.
Binance is ‘narrowing down’ identity of hacker behind $570 million crypto attack, CEO says
After getting some tips from law enforcement, Binance is now “narrowing down” the hacker behind the attack, CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC Monday. Zhao said the BNB Chain was able to prevent around 80% to 90% of the targeted funds from being taken by the hacker. Cryptocurrency exchange...
JPMorgan president says a recession may be price to pay to beat inflation, market bottom not in yet
While there is a growing chorus of voices who say that the Federal Reserve should slow or halt its rate increases, JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto is not in that camp. "I think putting inflation back in a box is very important," Pinto told CNBC in an interview. "If it causes a slightly deeper recession for a period of time, that is the price we have to pay."
Gold firms on softer dollar, investors await Fed cues
Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, propped up by a pullback in the dollar, while investors awaited further cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate-hike path. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,653.28 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,657.70. Spot silver...
