Polygon surges, FTX reimburses phishing victims, and Doodles CEO discusses NFTs: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Doodles CEO Julian Holguin discusses the company's funding round led by Seven Seven Six, the venture capital firm founded by Alexis Ohanian, and the future of NFTs.
Gold firms on softer dollar, investors await Fed cues

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, propped up by a pullback in the dollar, while investors awaited further cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate-hike path. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,653.28 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,657.70. Spot silver...

