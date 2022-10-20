Read full article on original website
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
History’s Villains: American GangstersWilliam Saint ValChicago, IL
Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotelsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
PAWS Chicago hosts 9th annual Angels with Tails adoption event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were lots of tails wagging Sunday on Chicago's North Side as PAWS Chicago held its 9th annual Angels with Tails adoption event in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Retailers opened their storefronts to homeless dogs and cats so they could meet potential families. A PAWS volunteer said it's a group effort for a great cause. "We have 40 different dogs and cats distributed around 24 locations here in Roscoe Village, and it's PAWS Chicago along with five other rescue agencies with adoptable dogs and cats," said Tom Hehir. PAWS has been hosting this kind of adoption event at locations throughout the city for the last 25 years. If you couldn't make it to Roscoe Village, you can log onto the PAWS Chicago website to see all the dogs and cats hoping for their forever homes.
West Side, first responders fish together at Columbus Park
Forty youths and their families from Austin braved winter-like weather earlier this month to attend the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA) 2nd annual Chicago area “Fish with a First Responder” event at Columbus Park. Members of Chicago Fire Fighters Local 2, Chicago Police Sergeants Association, the 15th District...
‘The Prince Experience' Concert, Exhibit Is Coming to Chicago
Chicago will host a two-in-one immersive experience celebrating the iconic life of Prince. "The Prince Experience" is slated to unfold Nov. 2 at a venue that will be unveiled a day before the show. The event will feature 10 multisensory spaces detailing the creative life and work of the "Purple...
Chicago's Halloweek kicks off Saturday with Upside-Down Parade
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is kicking off Halloweek in Chicago. All week, families are invited to come and enjoy fun and safe Halloween activities across the city. The festivities begin Saturday with the Upside-Down Parade beginning at noon in Washington Park. You can find a full list of Halloweek activities at chicagohalloweek.org/events.
Aragon Ballroom To Turn Into Casino For Uptown Chamber Fundraiser
UPTOWN — The Aragon Ballroom will again turn into a casino for a fundraiser to benefit the local business community. Uptown United’s Uptown Casino returns 5-9:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. The event serves as a fundraiser for business development agency Uptown...
The Bristol’s Sunday Supper Dinner Series
The Bristol offers an eight course tasting menu with optional wine pairings. Their Sunday Supper is a monthly dinner series that brings together Chicago’s most talented chefs creating a one of a kind experience. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview is Executive Chef Larry Feldmeier. 2152...
A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History
GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
Go Grocer to open new location in Chicago next month
Chicago’s Go Grocer, a brick-and-mortar food retailer with ultrafast grocery delivery co-founded by Greg and Paul Stellatos, is growing—again. The grocery retailer will open its 17th location next month in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood at 1325 N. Wells St., Go Grocer told WGB on Friday. “Chicagoans, by...
Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area
She is one of many often-unheralded Chicago heroes for animals, Jenny Schlueter, now director Heartland Animal Shelter. Jenny is also a part of Chicagoland Humane Coalition, and she discusses the Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area. Jenny also talks about Heartland, now in Wheeling, which she runs. Heartland is a no-kill facility, often accepting animals with special needs.
Annual Autism Speaks Walk held on Chicago’s lakefront
CHICAGO — Autism advocates marched along the lakefront for the annual Autism Speaks Walk Saturday. Three thousand strong stepped up and spoke out to help raise awareness and funds. Starting out from Soldier Field, walkers began the 3-mile journey along the lake. With Saturday’s walk and another walk Sunday in Wheaton, supporters hope to raise […]
Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths
LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu
"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
Chicago resort builds 85-foot-wide spider out of 8,500 balloons
Great Wolf Lodge Illinois is celebrating this Halloween with a big blow out. A gigantic spider adorns the resorts Grand Lobby. It took this team 110 hours to make. Video by Christopher Andrew, Stoptime Live.
Workers robbed while loading food truck in Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Workers loading up food trucks were robbed in the Brighton Park neighborhood. CBS 2 talked with the Pablo's Tacos workers. They said they were loading food into the truck around 4:30 a.m., in the 4100 block of South Archer, when a white Jeep Cherokee pulled up. A worker said the offender pulled out a gun. One of the victims gave the offender $200. Two offenders stole items from inside the vehicle. Police said the same offenders then entered a business at the same location and robbed two more people at gunpoint. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating.
The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands
John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
Early Voting Begins Monday For Chicago. Here’s Where You Can Go In Each Ward
CHICAGO — Early voting has begun in Chicago for the Nov. 8 election. Voters will decide the state’s governor, attorney general and judges, among other picks on the ballot. Here’s how you can vote in person before Election Day. Early Voting: Ward Sites. Early voting sites are...
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
In ‘King Of Kings,’ The History Of The Illinois State Lottery Is Traced Back To The Black Men Who Created ‘Policy’
ENGLEWOOD — Harriet Marin Jones had no idea her grandfather was a Chicago history maker. Growing up in Europe, Jones’ mother rarely spoke of her grandfather. She knew he was African American and an “amazing man,” she said. The stories ended there. A 17, Jones moved...
9@9: Flying cars are coming
CHICAGO – You’ve seen them in movies, television shows, and cartoons through the years, but now you could actually see them for real. That’s because flying cars are on the way, perhaps as soon as 2024!. That was one of the subjects covered in Tuesday’s “9@9” on...
