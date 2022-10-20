ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

earnthenecklace.com

Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?

Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Chicago hosts 9th annual Angels with Tails adoption event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were lots of tails wagging Sunday on Chicago's North Side as PAWS Chicago held its 9th annual Angels with Tails adoption event in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Retailers opened their storefronts to homeless dogs and cats so they could meet potential families. A PAWS volunteer said it's a group effort for a great cause. "We have 40 different dogs and cats distributed around 24 locations here in Roscoe Village, and it's PAWS Chicago along with five other rescue agencies with adoptable dogs and cats," said Tom Hehir. PAWS has been hosting this kind of adoption event at locations throughout the city for the last 25 years. If you couldn't make it to Roscoe Village, you can log onto the PAWS Chicago website to see all the dogs and cats hoping for their forever homes. 
CHICAGO, IL
austintalks.org

West Side, first responders fish together at Columbus Park

Forty youths and their families from Austin braved winter-like weather earlier this month to attend the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA) 2nd annual Chicago area “Fish with a First Responder” event at Columbus Park. Members of Chicago Fire Fighters Local 2, Chicago Police Sergeants Association, the 15th District...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Halloweek kicks off Saturday with Upside-Down Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is kicking off Halloweek in Chicago. All week, families are invited to come and enjoy fun and safe Halloween activities across the city. The festivities begin Saturday with the Upside-Down Parade beginning at noon in Washington Park. You can find a full list of Halloweek activities at chicagohalloweek.org/events. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Bristol’s Sunday Supper Dinner Series

The Bristol offers an eight course tasting menu with optional wine pairings. Their Sunday Supper is a monthly dinner series that brings together Chicago’s most talented chefs creating a one of a kind experience. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview is Executive Chef Larry Feldmeier. 2152...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History

GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
CHICAGO, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Go Grocer to open new location in Chicago next month

Chicago’s Go Grocer, a brick-and-mortar food retailer with ultrafast grocery delivery co-founded by Greg and Paul Stellatos, is growing—again. The grocery retailer will open its 17th location next month in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood at 1325 N. Wells St., Go Grocer told WGB on Friday. “Chicagoans, by...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area

She is one of many often-unheralded Chicago heroes for animals, Jenny Schlueter, now director Heartland Animal Shelter. Jenny is also a part of Chicagoland Humane Coalition, and she discusses the Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area. Jenny also talks about Heartland, now in Wheeling, which she runs. Heartland is a no-kill facility, often accepting animals with special needs.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Annual Autism Speaks Walk held on Chicago’s lakefront

CHICAGO — Autism advocates marched along the lakefront for the annual Autism Speaks Walk Saturday. Three thousand strong stepped up and spoke out  to help raise awareness and funds. Starting out from Soldier Field, walkers began the 3-mile journey along the lake. With Saturday’s walk and another walk Sunday in Wheaton, supporters hope to raise […]
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths

LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
LANSING, IL
NBC Chicago

‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu

"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Workers robbed while loading food truck in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Workers loading up food trucks were robbed in the Brighton Park neighborhood. CBS 2 talked with the Pablo's Tacos workers. They said they were loading food into the truck around 4:30 a.m., in the 4100 block of South Archer, when a white Jeep Cherokee pulled up. A worker said the offender pulled out a gun. One of the victims gave the offender $200. Two offenders stole items from inside the vehicle. Police said the same offenders then entered a business at the same location and robbed two more people at gunpoint. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands

John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?

This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

9@9: Flying cars are coming

CHICAGO – You’ve seen them in movies, television shows, and cartoons through the years, but now you could actually see them for real. That’s because flying cars are on the way, perhaps as soon as 2024!. That was one of the subjects covered in Tuesday’s “9@9” on...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

