Pair of incidents in Newfield leads to charges for Groton woman
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Groton woman is facing charges after a series of incidents. State Troopers were dispatched to the Town of Newfield on October 9th for a reported dispute on Ward Boulevard. Officials say 25-year-old Cypress Jana Hill kicked in a door and threatened a victim with a knife, violating an order of protection in the process. The next day, Troopers were again dispatched to Newfield for reports that Hill threatened the same person with a knife near the intersection of Millard Hill and Elmira Road. On October 14th, investigators with the New York State Police at Ithaca Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Hill. She was charged with felony burglary, felony criminal contempt, and menacing. She was processed by State Police at Ithaca and transported to Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment and Processing.
Joly: IPD has relaxed some requirements for recruits
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department continues to recruit lateral transfers and new officers. Now, Acting Chief John Joly tells us they are relaxing some standards. They also look at a possible recruit’s personnel history. Joly is seeking the addition of seven police positions in the...
Tompkins County officials float idea of shared regional jail
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials are discussing the possibility of a shared regional jail. Legislator Travis Brooks says Cortland County is a potential partner. He says the two counties could possibly split the cost. But Sheriff Derek Osborne has concerns with that approach. He wonders if the...
Kruppa: Legislature still working on creation of Tompkins County Department of Whole Health
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Efforts to merge the Tompkins County Health and Mental Health departments are ongoing. Frank Kruppa is the county’s health director. Recently on Ithaca’s Morning News, he shared an update. Once finalized, Kruppa will become the Commissioner of Whole Health. FULL INTERVIEW: Frank Kruppa...
TCAT announces continued service reductions
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT will continue their reduced service this week. The affected routes are Route 10, 13, 17, 21, 37, 52, 67, 81, and 83. The transit company says they are still dealing with supply chain issues and a shortage of mechanics. TCAT will continue offering reduced service week to week until further notice.
Cornell to sign Okanagan Charter, focusing campus on health
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Leaders at Cornell will sign a charter Wednesday to become a campus that focuses on health and well-being. The Cornell Chronicle reports President Martha Pollack and other campus authorities plan to sign the Okanagan Charter, which was developed in 2015 by multiple health promotion scholars and other academics spanning 45 countries.
