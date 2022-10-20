ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan basketball reels in elite 2023 center commitment

By Isaiah Hole
 4 days ago
Juwan Howard got his man.

Michigan basketball had long been after South Kent (Conn.) School four-star center Papa Kante, who had visited Ann Arbor multiple times. Rated the No. 91 player in the country according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings, as well as the 12th-best center in the country, Kante seemed to keep trending towards the Wolverines, but without pulling the trigger. With offers from schools such as Maryland, Kansas, Georgetown, Illinois, Tennessee, and Syracuse, Kante appeared to keep his options open.

Until recently, when it seemed inescapable that he’d eventually wear maize and blue. That became a reality on Thursday, with Kante announcing that he has committed to Michigan basketball.

Kante is the first pledge for Howard and company in the 2023 recruiting class. He’s listed at 6-foot-10, 215-pounds and will join a roster with at least Tarris Reed, giving the Wolverines options at center once he arrives next year.

