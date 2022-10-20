ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers vs. Clippers Live Stream: Time, Channel, How To Watch Clippers-Lakers NBA Game Live

By Josh Sorokach
 4 days ago
It’s a great night to be a sports fan. The Yankees and Astros collide on TBS (7:37 p.m. ET) in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, Thursday Night Football airs on Prime Video (Cards/Saints at 8:15 p.m. ET), there’s a full slate of NHL action, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers square off on TNT.

LeBron James and company started the season with a 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors. James had a team-high 31 points, Anthony Davis added 27, and Russell Westbrook finished the game with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Outside of Kendrick Nunn’s 13 points, no other Laker scored more than five points. The Clippers, who welcome back a returning Kawhi Leonard tonight, are playing their first game of the regular season.

Here’s how to watch the Lakers-Clippers game live online.

WHAT TIME DOES THE LAKERS-CLIPPERS GAME START TONIGHT?

The Lakers/Clippers game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

LAKERS VS CLIPPERS LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch tonight’s Lakers game live on the TNT website or TNT app.

HOW TO WATCH CLIPPERS VS LAKERS LIVE ONLINE WITHOUT CABLE:

A TNT live stream is also available via Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. YouTube TV and DIRECTV STREAM offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

DOES HULU + LIVE TV HAVE TNT?

You can watch tonight’s game via Hulu + Live TV’s TNT live stream. Available for $69.99/month (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu), the service no longer offers a free trial.

