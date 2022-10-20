When Will ‘Raymond and Ray’ Be Streaming? Where to Watch the Ethan Hawke Movie

Get ready for Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor to confront their daddy issues in Raymond and Ray, a new drama coming to Apple TV+ this weekend.

Written and directed by Rodrigo García, the film stars Hawke and McGregor as two half brothers who, yes, are both named Raymond. Neither man had a good relationship with their shared father growing up, who was an abusive man. But when Raymond arrives at Ray’s doorstep with the news that their father is dead, Ray agrees to accompany Raymond to the funeral.

It’s a quiet drama about aging, childhood trauma, and facing the terrifying reality that your parents are just human beings. If that sounds like what you’re looking for this weekend, read on to find out how to watch Raymond and Ray, including the Raymond and Ray Apple TV+ release date and the Raymond and Ray Apple TV+ release time.

WHERE TO WATCH THE ETHAN HAWKE MOVIE RAYMOND AND RAY:

Beginning Friday, October 21, you will be able to watch Raymond and Ray streaming on Apple TV+. The movie is coming to streaming after a limited one-week run in theaters.

You’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the film, or a login from a friend. A subscription to Apple TV+ is $4.99/month. There are also a few Apple TV+ free trial options you can try if you haven’t used them up already.

WHAT IS THE RAYMOND AND RAY APPLE TV+ RELEASE DATE?

Raymond and Ray will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 21.

WHAT TIME DOES RAYMOND AND RAY COME OUT ON APPLE TV PLUS?

New titles tend to drop on Apple TV+ at 3 a.m. ET, or 12 a.m. PT on the morning of release. So depending on what time zone you’re in, you’ll either be able to watch Raymond and Ray very early Friday morning on October 21 or very late Thursday night.

HOW TO WATCH RAYMOND AND RAY ONLINE FOR FREE:

If you haven’t already used it up yet, a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+ is available for eligible subscribers (the service is $4.99/month after the offer expires). You can also redeem a free year of AppleTV+ if you’ve purchased an Apple device recently. You must redeem the offer within 90 days of purchase.

WILL RAYMOND AND RAY BE ON NETFLIX, AMAZON PRIME, OR HULU?

No, sorry. Raymond and Ray will stream exclusively on AppleTV+. You can either watch it on Apple TV+ or in select theaters.