Homeless Man Charged with Killing LB Woman, Other Stabbings

Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A 21-year-old homeless man has been charged with a series of stabbings in Long Beach, including one that left a woman dead, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Yohance Dallen Sharp was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on one count each of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and obstructing an officer, along with five counts of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, authorities Thursday identified Tina Hook, 62, of Long Beach, as the woman who was stabbed around 5:35 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue. She died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers responded just under an hour later to the 700 block of Olive Avenue, where a man had been stabbed in the upper body, and then at 7:05 a.m. that day to Ocean Boulevard and Fourth Place, where two men were found with stab wounds to their upper bodies, according to police.

Authorities have not disclosed information about the attempted murder counts involving the other two alleged victims.

Sharp was in possession of a knife when he was arrested Monday at Ocean Boulevard and Fourth Place, police said.

The motive for the attacks remains under investigation, but detectives said they believe the stabbings were unprovoked and that the suspect and victims did not know each other.

"Following Sharp's arrest, detectives expanded the scope of their investigation by searching for additional incidents that occurred under similar circumstances," police said Thursday.

"Detectives discovered evidence indicating Sharp was responsible" for allegedly stabbing a woman near the 700 block of East Anaheim Street at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, and for allegedly using a knife to threaten a man near the 600 block of East Anaheim Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. The woman survived the attack.

Detectives plan to present the case against Sharp regarding the Oct. 15 stabbing to the District Attorney's Office later this week for filing consideration, police said.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Sharp was urged to call homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.