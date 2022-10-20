ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NESN

Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win

Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
FanNation Fastball

WATCH: Bryce Harper Home Run Sends Phillies to First World Series Since 2009

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Bryce Harper launched a two-run home run that would prove to the difference in the Philadelphia Phillies' 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres. The Phillies have won their first National League Pennant since 2009 and are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They will play either the Houston Astros or New York Yankees.
FOX Sports

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Astros-Yankees, Padres-Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are one victory away from advancing to the World Series as the MLB league championship series continues Sunday. The San Diego Padres in the National League and the New York Yankees in the American League look to stay alive by forcing another game with a win.
NESN

Why Phillies Owner Thinks He ‘Underpaid’ NLCS MVP Bryce Harper

Phillies star Bryce Harper had team owner John Middleton feeling some type of way after Philadelphia advanced to the World Series following a Game 5 win in the National League Championship Series on Sunday. “I think I’ve underpaid you,” Middleton recalled from his initial postgame conversation with Harper, who signed...
Bleacher Report

Each MLB Team's Top Trade Chip to Unload in 2022-23 Offseason

Will the Los Angeles Angels part with hitting/pitching unicorn Shohei Ohtani to expedite an inevitable rebuilding situation?. Would the Los Angeles Dodgers trade away top pitching prospect Bobby Miller in hopes of avoiding yet another unceremonious exit from the postseason?. Those are two of the biggest names that should be...
Bleacher Report

The Yankee Way is Broken: ALCS Sweep Draws Harsh Realties

Let it be known that the phrase "Be careful what you wish for" can simply be replaced with "We want Houston!" Fewer words. Fewer syllables. Same idea. So, thanks for that, New York Yankees fans. Now do yourselves a favor and wish for your team to figure out how to get back to the World Series.
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 23 Schedule

The 2022 World Series matchup could be set on Sunday. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are both one victory away from clinching their spots in the Fall Classic. Philadelphia used a 10-run barrage in NLCS Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead over the San Diego Padres. Runs may be harder to come by in Game 5, as Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler return to the mound after their Game 1 starts.
NBC Sports

Ex-Red Sox GM Dombrowski makes history by leading Phillies to WS

Dave Dombrowski continues to live up to his reputation. Less than two years after taking over as the Phillies' president of baseball operations, Dombrowski has Philadelphia four wins away from a World Series title, as the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday to advance to their first World Series since 2009.
Bleacher Report

World Series 2022: Full Schedule, TV Info, Start Times for Phillies vs. Astros

The waiting may be the hardest part for the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. With Philadelphia wrapping up its National League Championship Series win over the San Diego Padres in five games and Houston sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, there will be a four-day break before the World Series begins.
Bleacher Report

Adam Silver Says He Wasn't 'Deadly Serious' About NBA Implementing Relegation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver further pushed back against the concept of adopting a European soccer-style relegation system, telling ESPN's Malika Andrews on Monday, "I can't say I was deadly serious" (h/t Marc Stein) when he said the league had considered such an idea. Over the weekend, during a meeting with...
Sportico

Sporticast: Grease the Lampposts, the World Series Is Here

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the upcoming World Series, which will be played between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.  It’s a matchup of two MLB franchises with very different success in recent years. The Astros have been to four World Series in the past six seasons, including a title in 2017, marred in retrospect by a sign-stealing scandal. The Phillies haven’t been to the playoffs in more than a decade, and as happened with a recent Eagles Super Bowl run, the city...
