Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away
Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
Bridge in Scotia to close until 2024
The Village of Scotia has been ordered by the New York State Department of Transportation to close the road over the Sunnyside Road bridge due to its unsafe conditions.
Residents visit new Easthampton school
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
Westfield Middle School students caught using ear-piercing gun, illegally audiotaping
The Westfield School District received reports of a student piercing another student's ear, and a student recording a conversation between two staff members after school hours.
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety
Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
Owner of 1st pot dispensary denied in Northampton calls process unfair
For the first time in four years of legal retail cannabis, Northampton’s mayor on Thursday denied a proposed dispensary permission to open in the city. The owners, who hoped to set up shop in the city’s Florence village, were not thrilled with the decision, nor its reasoning. “I...
Massachusetts Man Missing at Canadarago Lake, Otsego County
New York State Police out of Richfield Springs are investigating the disappearance of a Massachusetts man at Canadarago Lake in Otsego County. Authorities say 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield Massachusetts was last seen assembling a kayak at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22. His unoccupied kayak and other items were found later but the Massachusetts man was nowhere to be found in the area.
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?
Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
Protesters Forcibly Enter the President’s House to Demand Better Treatment of Workers
Friday, October 21 at 12:55 p.m., members of the Smith College United Student Labor Action Coalition (USLAC) and other protesting students forcibly entered the President’s House, the on-campus home of Smith’s President, where they remained for around 15 minutes before exiting under threat of disciplinary action. Entering the...
Over 200 gravestones overturned at Bennington cemetery
Bennington Town officials said Monday that over 200 gravestones were overturned at the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street over the weekend.
Bennington County eatery on list of top 100 in New England
A restaurant in Bennington County is one of the top 100 restaurants in New England. That’s according to a new list from Yelp. Moonwink is a Burmese Restaurant that calls Manchester, Vermont home. It comes in at number 57 on the list. The menu includes Burma bowls, noodle dishes...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
State Police searching for Massachusetts man
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are engaged in a search for a missing kayaker around Canadarago Lake just south of Richfield Springs. Troopers were called to the lake early Saturday afternoon when a kayak and other items were found unoccupied. Frederick Mayock, 47 years old, of Springfield, Ma, was seen assembling […]
Truck strikes Route 85 bridge in Slingerlands
A truck has hit the low bridge over Route 85, or New Scotland Road, in Slingerlands. The strike happened around noon on Friday.
It’s Happening This Friday And Should Be A Lot Of Fun!
It is Finally back, and so many kids & parents alike are looking forward to celebrating along with the Halloween parade. WUPE & Live 95.9 will be there once again with the Cantarella dance studio dancers so look forward to some awesome Halloween tunes and great dancing!. I am also...
Berkshire Temperatures Expected To Touch 70 Next Week…
Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing. Not only are this weekend's temperatures going to be mild, but into mid next week, temperatures in The Berkshires are expected to touch 70F. Sunny and in the upper 50s for Friday evening's "It's Alive" Halloween-inspired event in downtown Pittsfield, then PHS vs....
Repeat offender sentenced for multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy
A Vermont man was sentenced to prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization in New England.
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board
KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
