Adams, MA

MassLive.com

Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away

Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents visit new Easthampton school

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety

Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
PALMER, MA
The Whale 99.1 FM

Massachusetts Man Missing at Canadarago Lake, Otsego County

New York State Police out of Richfield Springs are investigating the disappearance of a Massachusetts man at Canadarago Lake in Otsego County. Authorities say 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield Massachusetts was last seen assembling a kayak at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22. His unoccupied kayak and other items were found later but the Massachusetts man was nowhere to be found in the area.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WBEC AM

Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?

Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

State Police searching for Massachusetts man

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are engaged in a search for a missing kayaker around Canadarago Lake just south of Richfield Springs. Troopers were called to the lake early Saturday afternoon when a kayak and other items were found unoccupied. Frederick Mayock, 47 years old, of Springfield, Ma, was seen assembling […]
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
WSBS

Berkshire Temperatures Expected To Touch 70 Next Week…

Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing. Not only are this weekend's temperatures going to be mild, but into mid next week, temperatures in The Berkshires are expected to touch 70F. Sunny and in the upper 50s for Friday evening's "It's Alive" Halloween-inspired event in downtown Pittsfield, then PHS vs....
PITTSFIELD, MA
wabi.tv

Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board

KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
KEENE, NH

