Voter registration deadline Monday; elections offices open Saturdays to accommodate voters

Roses & Raspberries: Fragrant flowers to jurors, Stand Down organizers and county supervisors
Bouquets of roses to each of the jurors who endured weeks of testimony including often gruesome details in the trials of Paul Flores and Ruben Flores which came to a close Tuesday. Paul Flores was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart, who disappeared in May 1996. His...
Nine Custody Deputies Graduate from Allan Hancock College
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of nine custody deputies from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Deputy Academy. The graduates received their certificates of completion at a formal ceremony held at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. The graduates completed a comprehensive...
Lompoc Chalks Festival leaves airport tarmac awash with color
Hundreds flocked to Lompoc Airport over the weekend to celebrate the return of Lompoc Theatre Project's annual "Lompoc Chalks Festival" after a two-year pandemic-induced pause. "We missed two years, so it's like starting over, especially in a new venue," said Barbara Satterfield, president of the Theatre board and chair of...
Disabled veterans find healing during Central Coast AmpSurf event
With an army of 61 volunteers, Operation Restoration, a event organized nationwide by AmpSurf and the Wounded Warrior Project, provided a dozen disabled veterans with time in the ocean waters off the Central Coast. The male and female veteran amputees affected with post traumatic stress disorder and other ailments, wounded...
Photos: Sunday at the Lompoc Theatre Project's chalk fest
The Lompoc Theatre Project's annual Chalk Festival made a vibrant return this weekend after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
Dramatic cooling trend, strong winds headed our way | Central Coast Weather Report
The Santa Maria Airport reached 93 degrees on Wednesday and 86 degrees on Thursday. The daily record high at the Santa Maria Airport on Oct. 19 is 99 degrees, set in 1964, and 96 degrees on Oct. 20. This week, a significant change in the weather pattern will develop as...
Lompoc man ejected when pickup rolls over near Buellton arrested for DUI
A Lompoc man suffered major injuries Saturday morning when his pickup rolled over and he was ejected from the cab on Santa Rosa Road about halfway between Buellton and Highway 1, the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said 25-year-old Jesus Mendez Ramirez was driving...
Photos: Ice Cube takes over Santa Maria during Saturday's "Welcome to the 805" music festival
Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube.
Film crew spends time in Santa Maria shooting short movie about Francisco Jiménez
Santa Maria Valley history, indeed American history, has been marked by the impact migrant farmers have had here, but seldom, if ever, has their local story fully been told or celebrated. This week, filming in Santa Maria’s fields and public spaces marked the next step in bringing to screen the...
Buellton Fall Fest returns to Avenue of the Flags for second year
Buellton Fall Fest is set to make a return for a second year after a successful 2021 event that drew 15,000 to town. The event — which is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-13 — will set up along Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton and feature carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors.
Welcome to the 805: Thousands turn out for Ice Cube concert
Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube. Although doors opened an hour late at the Elks Event Center, fans were excited to get the party started. Artists arrived at the same time as attendees and all were greeted by good music, the smell of Santa Maria style barbecue and a community excited to come together.
How did Saturday's big Ice Cube concert go? Locals pleased with how show went down in Santa Maria
West Coast rap legend Ice Cube showed his love for the 805 by headlining the biggest hip hop event to ever hit the Santa Maria area. More than 5,000 attendees came out to the Elks Events Center to enjoy the show and many left singing "today was a good day."
