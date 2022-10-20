Football Manager 2023 beta released: Here's how to get early access

The Football Manager 2023 beta has been released, giving fans early access ahead of the November 8 release date.

The FM23 beta usually drops around two weeks before the official release date. The beta version isn't announced ahead of time but gives users around a fortnight's headstart.

FM23 is set to be the biggest Football Manager yet, with updates including the addition of licensed UEFA competitions, the Squad Planner feature and enhanced opposition manager AI .

PC/Mac users need to pre-purchase the game on Steam, Epic or Microsoft Store before November 8. This will include a 20% discount on the game, too.

If you're looking for further discount, There's 25% off preorder at Fanatical and by shopping via FFT , you can save an extra 5% off the game – making it 30% off overall. That reduces the final price to just £32.05 for FM23 , down from £44.99. When you head to the checkout, make sure to use the additional discount code 442FM23 to get the extra 5% off Football Manager 2023 .

Unfortunately, the beta version of the game is not available on console, tablet or mobile. In the meantime, why not get yourself acquainted with the best wonderkids that we expect in the game?