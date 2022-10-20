Huawei plans to launch a new Pocket S flip phone next week, continuing its clamshell-style foldable phone line that debuted last year with the P50 Pocket. The Beijing-based company posted a video on Monday, teasing a Nov. 2 launch date for the Huawei Pocket S as well as the available colors. It hints that the Pocket S will be available in six colors, with each letter of the the word "pocket" appearing in a different hue. That means we'll likely see the Pocket S available in black, pink, blue, yellow, white and green.

