Five takeaways from the only Florida governor debate between DeSantis and Crist
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist went toe-to-toe on abortion, Hurricane Ian response, the state’s ongoing culture wars and the rising Republican’s future political ambitions in an hour-long debate that produced a handful of notable moments that may just yet fire up Democrats in this state.
Temporary restraining order sought against group linked to voter intimidation allegations in Arizona
An association for retirees and an organization for Latino voters are seeking a temporary restraining order against a group they allege is coordinating a campaign of voter intimidation in Arizona. The restraining order request was filed Monday evening with a federal court lawsuit alleging that the group Clean Elections USA...
Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move was announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday. He posted photos of containers being moved into place in southeastern Arizona’s Cochise County. The action came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had ordered placed along the border near the southwestern Arizona community of Yuma to slow migrants. Ducey sued in federal court last week, asking a court to allow the state to keep the double-stacked containers topped with razor wire near Yuma in place. The suit also mentions Forest Service land where the new barricades are being installed hundred of miles to the east.
Record fish caught in Missouri
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
Tracking widespread rain to start the week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the upper 60s as skies become mostly cloudy. Winds continue out of the south sustained at 10-15 mph with gust into the mid-30s possible. Tomorrow: Conditions are looking to change as widespread showers pull into Mid-Missouri by mid-morning on Monday. Showers continue throughout the afternoon hours as temperatures only reach into the mid-70s.
