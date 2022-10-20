ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move was announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday. He posted photos of containers being moved into place in southeastern Arizona’s Cochise County. The action came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had ordered placed along the border near the southwestern Arizona community of Yuma to slow migrants. Ducey sued in federal court last week, asking a court to allow the state to keep the double-stacked containers topped with razor wire near Yuma in place. The suit also mentions Forest Service land where the new barricades are being installed hundred of miles to the east.
Record fish caught in Missouri

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Tracking widespread rain to start the week

Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the upper 60s as skies become mostly cloudy. Winds continue out of the south sustained at 10-15 mph with gust into the mid-30s possible. Tomorrow: Conditions are looking to change as widespread showers pull into Mid-Missouri by mid-morning on Monday. Showers continue throughout the afternoon hours as temperatures only reach into the mid-70s.
