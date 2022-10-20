Read full article on original website
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh was booked at this year’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. A brawl broke out to start this one off. JD tossed Dragunov into the turnbuckle. JD tripped Dragunov and...
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results: Ladder Match
Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship was booked at this year’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Everyone started brawling to start off...
Court Bauer Recalls Backstage Tension Spilling Over Into In-Ring Outburst
Former WWE writer and founder of MLW Court Bauer was a recent guest on the Masked Man Show podcast. During his appearance on the show, Bauer discussed handling backstage conflict and how those tensions can sometimes manifest themselves in the ring. The topic is relevant these days thanks to the heat generated from CM Punk’s incendiary comments following AEW’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view event, and the subsequent altercation that resulted in numerous suspensions. Bauer dished on his own experiences with similar events in the past.
Results From WWE Live Event In Dayton, Ohio: Fatal 4-Way Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. You can check out the results from the show below:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai). Omos...
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Final Card
The card for tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event has been finalized. As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special later tonight. Here’s the final card:. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba...
Impact Wrestling News & Notes: X-Division, TV Tapings & Dates
Pwinsider dropped some news and notes from Impact Wrestling, including updates on their tournament for the X-Division Title, last night’s television tapings, and a date for their upcoming No Surrender event. – Some of the X-Division title tournament matches will be airing on BTI – Before The Impact, instead...
Lana Dishes On Vince McMahon Ending Rusev Day, Enjoying Her Storyline With Nia Jax
CJ Perry, the former Lana of WWE, was a recent guest on the “In The Kliq” podcast. During her appearance on the show, Perry spoke about Vince McMahon’s decision to end the “Rusev Day” run because he preferred Rusev as a heel. She also opened up about her storyline with Nia Jax in which she suffered going through tables for weeks in a row.
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE NXT Running Events Outside Of Florida
During the post-WWE NXT Halloween Havoc media scrum, Shawn Michaels commented on the NXT brand possibly holding pay-per-view events outside of Florida in the future, the plans for international expansions, and more. You can check out some highlights from the scrum below:. On touring outside of Florida: “From an NXT...
Shawn Michaels Discusses T-BAR Burning His Mask At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
As seen during Saturday night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event, T-BAR appeared in a segment where he burned his mask. During the post-show media scrum, Shawn Michaels commented on the segment and the speculation that the former Dominik Dijakovic could be returning to the brand. He said,. “It’s...
Goldberg On Bron Breakker: I Love This Kid
Goldberg was a recent guest on the “Roman Atwood Podcast” podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics, including the comparisons between Bron Breakker and himself. Additionally, Goldberg commented on his relationship with Breakker, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
Watch: Shawn Michaels Has Heartwarming Moment With New NXT North American Champion
WWE’s Head of NXT Shawn Michaels had a touching moment with new NXT North American Champion Wes Lee following his title victory. Lee won the North American Championship at last night’s Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event, after the title was stripped from Solo Sikoa back in September. In a...
Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa Booked For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. We’ll see Sheamus and Solo Sikoa facing off in singles competition on tonight’s broadcast. You can check out the official announcement below:. Sheamus takes on Solo Sikoa. Sheamus had Solo Sikoa trapped in the Cloverleaf submission...
Top WOW – Women Of Wrestling Star Suffers An Injury
Top WOW – Women of Wrestling wrestler “Beast” suffered a leg injury recently and could be sidelined for some time. Reportedly, her injury is said to have pushed back the WOW TV tapings for the new season and caused a bunch of creative changes to the show.
News On The Rock, Xavier Woods, SmackDown, Tyler Breeze, & More
IMDb posted the following new Q&A video featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the rest of the cast from Black Adam:. “IMDb sits down with Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Sarah Shahi, and Mohammed Amer to settle some pressing debates among superhero fans. Watch to find out who has the best costume in the Justice Society, whether Black Adam really is the most powerful character in the DC universe, and how Dwayne Johnson’s trademark eyebrow raise is really as powerful as it seems.”
Carmelo Hayes Teases Joining Main Roster After WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Carmelo Hayes has teased that his main-roster call-up may be drawing near after his appearance at NXT Halloween Havoc. Hayes competed in last night’s NXT North American Championship Ladder match, which was won by Wes Lee. Taking to Twitter after the match, Hayes teased that now is the time...
Julius Creed Defeats Damon Kemp In Ambulance Match At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
During Saturday night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event, Julius Creed defeated Damon Kemp in an Ambulance Match. With the win, Brutus’ WWE NXT career remains alive. You can check out some highlights from the match below:. Additionally, you can check out the “cold open” for Saturday night’s...
Backstage News On Locker Room Morale In AEW
Over the last few months, there have been some backstage issues among talent in AEW. In a Pwtorch.com audio update, Wade Keller stated that there had been names to step up and be leaders in AEW. He said,. “One thing that I am hearing from people I talk to in...
WWE SmackDown Results for October 21, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN is presented from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have five matches confirmed for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 card below:. WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns vs. Logan...
