kinyradio.com
Tlingit, Haida potatoes added to menu at medical center
Executive Chef Amy Foote, left, picks Tlingit and Haida potatoes in early October with farm director Jodie Anderson. (Photo courtesy of Matanuska Experiment Farm.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A partnership between the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and the Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center in Palmer will result in hundreds of meals featuring traditional Native foods for patients at the Alaska Native Medical Center this year.
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod removes vaccine requirement for 2023 race
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After three years of rigorous COVID-19 precautions, the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will no longer require mushers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. A post on the organization’s website announced the change early Monday morning. “While the Iditarod continues to recommend Covid vaccinations for our...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet
Boarding schools have a long history in the state. Starting in the 1900’s all the way to the 1970s many rural Alaska Native children were forced to attend boarding schools far from their homes, sometimes out of state. Cottle leaves behind a legacy in the Mat-Su Borough, Valdez, and...
alaskasportsreport.com
Anchorage’s Scott Patterson, Rosie Brennan headline 9 Alaskans named to U.S. Ski Team
At age 30, Scott Patterson has finally been named to the A Team of the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team for 2022-2023. However, that promotion doesn’t change much for the workhorse two-time Olympian and South Anchorage High School graduate. “I was honestly expecting it to feel a little more...
Slate
The Republican Discontents of Alaska
PALMER, Alaska—After I ponied up $20 to get into the sixth-annual Valley Republican Women of Alaska’s chili cook-off, the greeter at the door told me to hold on to my entrance ticket—I’d need it to vote. And for an extra $5, she said, I could purchase a second ticket to help my favored chili take the top prize.
alaskapublic.org
In Kenai Peninsula wood-stacking contest, you’re supposed to bribe the judge
People who live in Cooper Landing and Moose Pass take a little extra care when they stockpile their firewood for the winter — because they know they’re going to be judged. At this year’s fifth annual Cooper Landing Woodpile Contest, competitors in both Kenai Peninsula communities had a chance to show off their wood-stacking creativity in front of three judges, who traveled from home to home judging the piles in a number of categories.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Alaska Federation of Natives tackles Native boarding schools
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet. When dance groups take the stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference in Anchorage, they will be dressed in their regalia. Wearing outfits of fur, leather and beads. Painstakingly made by hand. AFN rivals the runways of Paris as people walk around in their finest of fashion. Saturday night, couture and culture team up to walk the runway for the first AFN fashion show.
alaskapublic.org
‘In Mary’s house’: Peltola is clear crowd favorite at Alaska Federation of Natives candidate forum
Former Gov. Sarah Palin, one of two Republicans trying to unseat Congresswoman Mary Peltola, said this is the toughest campaign she’s ever fought. “Because of her – Mary,” Palin said at the Alaska Federation of Natives candidate forum for U.S. House on Saturday. A huge cheer arose...
Services for Ben Stevens
The family of the late Ben Stevens has announced services for the late former senator, who died Oct. 13, while hiking in Seward with his wife Elizabeth. On Oct. 27, there will be a visitation at Evergreen Memorial Chapel from 5-7 pm. On Oct. 28, a funeral Mass will be...
Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta tribes: Donlin Environmental Impact Statement is deficient — corps should withdraw permit, require Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement
News Release Mother Kuskokwim Tribal Coalition Tribal leaders from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta traveled to Anchorage on October 21 to formally ask (again) the Alaska District Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revoke the Clean Water Act 404 permit for the proposed Donlin Gold Mine and ...
alaskasnewssource.com
Borough, Wasilla mayors remember late Bert Cottle
alaskasnewssource.com
Great Alaska Shakeout: students drop, cover and hold for earthquake safety
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 10:20 a.m., what sounded like a freight train roared in room 190 at Denali Montessori in Anchorage, prompting students to act out what to do in case of an earthquake. The school was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout according to...
alaskasnewssource.com
AFN Convention tackles painful topic of Native boarding schools
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Echoes of a painful past is how one Alaskan who attended a native boarding school described the experience he says is still affecting generations of Alaska Natives. Vice President of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition Jim LaBelle, Sr. spoke at a panel discussion...
akbizmag.com
Women’s Business Center Opens in Anchorage
The US Small Business Administration (SBA) cut the ribbon on the Alaska Women’s Business Center (AWBC) in Anchorage, extending the network to all fifty states and Puerto Rico. Womentrepreneurs. The center is an office hosted by Seattle-based financial development nonprofit Business Impact NW in a downtown co-work space. “We...
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – October 23, 2022
The general election is just over two weeks away. People are already absentee voting and early in-person voting starts tomorrow. The Alaska Federation of Natives held their annual conference in Anchorage this week, and some big political moments came out of it. And a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce by a former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee – something the Landmine first reported on in August.
newsfromthestates.com
Candidates for Alaska governor differ on how to handle deaths in state corrections custody
Former Gov. Bill Walker, at right, speaks at Saturday's gubernatorial candidate forum held at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage. The other candidates, from right, are Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce and former state Rep. Les Gara. Walker is an independent, Gara is a Democrat and Dunleavy and Pierce are Republicans. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
alaskasnewssource.com
City begins abatement process at Centennial Campground
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Campers remaining at Centennial Campground were ordered to pack up and leave Thursday as the city began the abatement process. Campers were notified on Oct. 4 they would have to move in just over two weeks. Teresa Adkins was among those packing up belongings on Thursday....
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage begins abatement of Centennial Campground
alaskalandmine.com
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature
Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
alaskasnewssource.com
Light snow on the way
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It might be hard to believe with Monday’s deep blue sunny sky and the brilliant, glowing sunset that there’s a snowstorm coming. A mainly clear sky will continue through the overnight yielding a mostly sunny start to Tuesday. Clouds, however, will quickly increase from the southwest during the day.
