Former President George W. Bush to take stage with Purdue President Mitch Daniels in December

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
These are the prominent 2020 election deniers on the ballot in Colorado's midterm election
Election deniers will appear on the ballot in nearly every state this midterm — including at least five in Colorado that have rejected the 2020 election outcome or questioned the results.Why it matters: The depth of the skepticism about the voting system, even as evidence shows elections are largely secure, demonstrates the threat level to democracy and raises the stakes of the 2022 election.Zoom in: The issue is most evident in Colorado's governor race, where Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl has questioned the 2020 election and picked Danny Moore, an election denier, as her lieutenant governor.Ganahl initially refused to comment on...
Control of Congress: What's at play in the 2022 midterms?
Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for two years but may not have such consolidated power for much longer
Soft-on-crime Dems ruining communities: GOP pledges to support police, public safety
Radical Democrats have made our communities less safe by slashing police budgets, ending cash bail, and allowing violent offenders back onto our streets.
