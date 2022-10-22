Read full article on original website
2022 10/28 – Dolores D. Foster
Dolores D. Foster, 94, of Centralia passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home. She was born on December 20, 1927, the daughter of Glenn and Maggie (Collier) Martin in Buffalo, Oklahoma. She married Harold K. Foster on January 23, 1944, in Clinton, Oklahoma and he preceded her in death on January 23, 2009.
2022 10/28 – Ronald Dean ‘Ron’ Biggs
Ronald Dean “Ron” Biggs, 76, of Centralia passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at Odin Health Care Center to go home to be with the Lord. He was born on September 16, 1946, the son of Harvey and Bernadette (Regnier) Biggs. He married Mary Gerrish on September 10, 1967, in Centralia and she survives him in Centralia.
2022 10/24 – Sam Hiestand
Sam Hiestand, 95, of Salem, Illinois passed away on October 21, 2022, at Cedarhurst Memory Care of Centralia. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home in Salem, IL (618) 548-1234 entrusted with the family’s care.
Lady Cats Win Fairfield Bronze Bracket Ahead Of Today’s Regional Opener
The Salem Lady Wildcats finished their regular volleyball season on Saturday with a trip to the Fairfield Tournament. In pool play, Salem lost to Hamilton County (20-25, 17-25) and Staunton 25-23, 16-25, 5-15 before finishing up pool play with a win over Herrin 25-21, 13-25, 15-10. Salem ended up in the Bonze bracket playing Benton beating them 25-21, 25-23. They then beat Wesclin in the bronze title match 24-26, 26-24, 16-14.
Area Teams Find Out Where They Go For Playoff Football
Selection Saturday for the IHSA football playoffs was held. In 8a, Edwardsville will play at O’Fallon in the opening round. In 6a, East St Louis hosts Oak Lawn Richards. In 5a, Mahomet Seymour hosts Ottawa, Centralia is the 12th seed at 5-4 and will travel to Triad who is 7-2. Highland will host Dunlap, Marion is at Mascoutah and Mt Vernon got the 11th seed at 5-4 and will travel to 7-2 Kankakee.
Iuka, Salem, Sandoval, Kell, Jefferson Fire, and Mt. Vernon City all now have fire bans in place
The Iuka Fire Protection District has now joined Salem Fire Protection District and several other fire departments in putting a burn ban into effect due to the elevated fire risk from dry and windy conditions. Sandoval implemented a burn ban on Saturday night. All are until further notice. The Kell...
Wildcats Fall As Late 2-Point Conversion Fails, Trojans Finish Season Winning 4 Straight
The Salem Wildcats football season ended at 2-7 after their 2-point conversion with just over 20 seconds left in the game was tipped for an incompletion and they fell to visiting Charleston 14-13. Salem trailed until just under 5 minutes left in the game when they tied it up at 7 on a short touchdown run from Kason Sullens and PAT from Max Ambuehl. But Jeremiah Hayes took the very next play from scrimmage 62 yards to the house to make it 14-7. Salem was not done and drove the ball down again inside Sullens territory as he scored from a yard out to make it 14-13. Salem never hesitated and set up their 2-point conversion. Quarterback Sam Greene rolled out and tried to hit Noah Nix in the corner of the end zone, but the pass was deflected and the game was over. Salem had the ball inside the 10 in the game but couldn’t score and turned it over 2 times in the 3rd quarter which hurt their chances.
Camper parked at Marion County Fairgrounds destroyed by fire
A fire heavily damaged a camper parked at one of the camping spaces at the Marion County Fairgrounds Monday morning. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the owner, Zackary Staggs of Mountain View, Arkansas, had gone to work on a Marathon Pipeline project when smoke was seen coming from the front of the camper.
FP Falls At Rome Shootout, Selmaville Earns Win, Raccoon Beats Central City At CHS – JH Basketball
Bobcats Fall To Talented Woodlawn At Rome Shootout. The Franklin Park Bobcats opened up their basketball season in the final game of the Rome Shootout Saturday evening. In a fun, physical ball game, Salem saw a 4th quarter lead slip away falling 51-39. Payton Gullion was very good for Salem finishing with 12 points. Landon Maxey fouled out with 11 and Trey Clark added 6. Luke McKay led Woodlawn with 14 as Trevor McClure and Tyson Frick added 10 each. The Bobcats are off again until November 1st when they travel to Wesclin.
Althoff Beats Columbia In Soccer Sectional Finals
Belleville Althoff flexed their muscle as they won the Belleville soccer 1a sectional beating Columbia 3-0 to advance to the Super Sectionals next week. In 2a regional finals yesterday, Civic Memorial beat the hosts at Mattoon 6-1. The prep soccer post season continues today with 2a regional finals as Waterloo...
Happy Hearts Quilt Guild draws good crowd to their weekend show in Salem
The Happy Heart Quilt Guild members displayed 100 quilts made in the past year at their annual show at the Salem Community Center over the weekend. President Julia Clark says they were really happy with the number viewing the work, noting many of their own members were able to return this year as the COVID numbers have dropped.
Police Beat for Monday, October 24th, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 34-year-old Randi Taylor of South Mulberry in Sandoval on multiple offenses following a Sunday traffic stop. Randi Taylor of South Mulberry was taken to the Marion County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and for driving on a revoked license. A homeless Salem man, 31-year-old...
Salem area first responders hold active shooter/threat event at Hawthorn School
The Salem Police Department, Salem Fire Protection District, and United Medical Response coordinated an active shooter/threat event at Hawthorn Grade School on Saturday. Salem Police Deputy Police Chief Susan Miller says its key that there is coordination between all first responder agencies to provide effective care of victims to maximize their survivability.
Police Beat for Sunday, October 23rd, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 37-year-old Salem man on an outstanding felony warrant and a new count of possession of methamphetamine. Police report Timothy Finley of West Spruce was initially stopped while walking near College and West Main because they knew he was wanted on the warrant. He was then allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
Police Beat for Saturday, October 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 52-year-old Salem woman for alleged battery, disorderly conduct, and driving on a suspended license following a disturbance that began outside her home Friday afternoon. Police reports indicate Margie Woodward of the 500 block of East Olive was outside her home yelling towards a neighbor. When the neighbor went to her yard to find out what was wrong, Woodward allegedly struck her. Woodward then reportedly got in her car, spun her tires, and left at a high rate of speed northbound on North Marion Street. She then reportedly traveled through East Lawn Cemetery at a high rate of speed before officers lost sight of her vehicle. When another officer spotted her later, he followed her home and she was arrested without further incident. Woodward was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was later released on a notice to appear in court.
South Dakota erases 2-touchdown deficit, beats So. Illinois
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Shomari Lawrence and Travis Theis both ran for 100 yards and South Dakota defeated Southern Illinois 27-24 on Saturday after trailing by two touchdowns in the second quarter. Eddie Ogamba’s 44-yard field goal with 2:31 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Coyotes their first...
Salem Firemen battle 30-acre fire northwest of town, 3-acre fire southwest of town
Salem Firemen battled two wind-whipped fires Saturday afternoon, one burning about 30 acres and the other three. The first fire was on the Josh Tate property on Mills Cart Road near the Hoots Chapel Road intersection. A fence row was being burned out when the fire jumped to an adjacent bean stubble field. The fire burned 20 acres on one side of Mills Cart Road and 10 acres on the other side. The blaze never threatened any structures and remained in the cut bean fields. Salem Firemen received mutual aid from the Odin Fire Protection District. The fire call came in at 1:42 Saturday afternoon, with firemen on the scene for an hour and a half.
Marion County Relay for Life soars over goal
The Marion County Relay for Life soared over its goal at the Saturday night event at the Marion County Fairgrounds. The goal of $35,000 was easily topped, with $55,780.50 collected by the closing ceremony. That made Chair Khristy Krieg very happy. “Tremendous. It’s a great way to pool everyone together,...
Two receive minor injuries in car-deer crash south of Salem
Both occupants of a car complained of minor injuries but refused hospital treatment following a car-deer crash Friday night on Route 37 south of Salem near Sassafras Road. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the driver, 26-year-old Mallory Seals of South Pearl Street in Salem, and passenger, 25-year-old Brittany Crider of Church Street in Salem, were both checked for injuries by United Medical Response, but decline going to the hospital.
Sandoval holds its first Street Fair
Downtown Sandoval was alive with vendors, the Sandoval School Band, information on village services, and a book sale at the soon-to-open library as part of its first-ever Street Fair on Saturday. Village Administrator LeAnn Speiser was pleased with the turnout. “Homecoming activities changed this year. They were always held in...
