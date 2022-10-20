Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag over Manchester United future - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the January transfer window, according to reports. But first he will sit down for crunch talks with Erik ten Hag on Monday. Chelsea are interested in signing Ronaldo after his fall-out...
Rotherham 2-4 Hull: Tigers win entertaining clash at the New York Stadium
Hull made it back-to-back wins under interim head coach Andy Dawson after a resounding 4-2 Championship victory at Rotherham. The Millers headed into the game full of confidence after recording two wins on the bounce under their new boss Matt Taylor, but they were swept aside by their neighbours from East Yorkshire.
EFL goals and round-up: QPR stay top; Blackburn, Burnley win
QPR stayed top of the Sky Bet Championship after beating Wigan 2-1 at Loftus Road. Sam Field put Rangers in front in the 12th minute, but Nathan Broadhead soon levelled for the Latics. Leon Balogun then responded with the winner two minutes later to keep the west London outfit top...
Reporter Notebook: Newcastle's rise and their transfer plans, plus is there now a Premier League 'big seven'?
In his latest Reporter Notebook, Sky Sports News' Keith Downie discusses Newcastle's rise and how it might affect their transfer plans plus whether we now have a 'big seven' in the Premier League. Following their 2-1 win against Tottenham on Super Sunday, Eddie Howe's side currently sit fourth in the...
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch adamant he wants to stay for long term after Fulham defeat extends winless run
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch issued a passionate defence of his credentials after his side were beaten 3-2 by Fulham, insisting he will stay at Elland Road for the "long term". Marsch has now seen his side go eight matches without a Premier League win - and Sunday's defeat at...
Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Jota and Carl Starfelt to miss hosts' 'must win' CL clash
Celtic will be without winger Jota for their "must win" Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk with their penultimate Group F match also coming too soon for defender Carl Starfelt. Jota, who has been named in Portugal's provisional 55-man World Cup squad, has not featured since an injury against St...
Tottenham Women 0-3 Man City Women: Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp power Gareth Taylor's side to second WSL victory
Khadija Shaw's ruthless double and a signature Lauren Hemp strike earned Manchester City a convincing 3-0 win over Tottenham as they continued to get their Women's Super League campaign back on course after a disappointing start. Having begun the season with back-to-back defeats, Gareth Taylor's side have recovered impressively to...
Crawley 3-2 Mansfield: Ashley Nadesan nets double to move Reds out of relegation zone
Ashley Nadesan scored a brace as Crawley secured back-to-back league wins for the first time in six months to move out of the bottom two with a 3-2 League Two home win over promotion-chasing Mansfield. The Stags, 2-0 down after only 13 minutes, fought back to draw level by the...
Salford 0-2 Stockport: Will Collar and Paddy Madden strike in victory over Greater Manchester rivals
Will Collar and Paddy Madden were on target as Stockport won 2-0 at Greater Manchester rivals Salford City. The Ammies succumbed to a goal in each half and remain without a home win since August. The first-ever EFL clash between these two saw Salford threaten early on when Luke Bolton...
Blackburn 2-1 Birmingham: Sam Gallagher and Adam Wharton steer Rovers to victory
Teenager Adam Wharton's first senior goal helped high-flying Blackburn to a battling 2-1 win over Birmingham. The Rovers academy graduate fired in a fine low strike just before the break to give Jon Dahl Tomasson's side breathing space after a half in which the scoreline could have been much different had the Blues taken their opportunities.
Sutton 1-1 Walsall: Jacob Maddox scores first goal for nearly four years earns 10-man Saddlers a point at U's
Walsall substitute Jacob Maddox’s first goal for nearly four years earned the 10-man Saddlers a precious away point in a battling 1-1 draw with Sutton. Maddox struck with four minutes to go to cancel out Robert Milsom's 72nd-minute opener from the penalty spot. The visitors played nearly three-quarters of...
Kevin De Bruyne’s belter from all angles!
Kevin De Bruyne scored yet another memorable goal for Manchester City with this stunner against Brighton. Watch it from all angles here!
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Last-gasp Casemiro header cancels out Jorginho penalty
Casemiro earned Manchester United a stoppage-time point at Chelsea as a captivating tactical battle between Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea looked to have snatched all three points when Jorginho coolly tucked away an 86th-minute penalty after substitute Scott McTominay mindlessly hauled Armando Broja to ground in the area.
Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford: Danny Ings nets twice as Villa feel benefits of managerial change to thrash Bees
Aston Villa looked a different side in their first game after Steven Gerrard's sacking with Danny Ings twice on target in a 4-0 thrashing of Brentford at Villa Park. Having scored only once in their final four games under Gerrard, Villa raced into a 3-0 lead under caretaker manager Aaron Danks inside 15 minutes against a shellshocked Brentford, with Leon Bailey setting them on their way from a corner after barely 60 seconds.
Rugby World Cup pool stage review: How England can improve for quarters, plus best players and match so far
With the World Cup quarter-finals line-up set, Katy Daley-Mclean reviews the group stage, rates England's overall performance, picks her players and match of the tournament and the standout area the Red Roses still need to work on. Rating England's overall showing so far. This England squad is absolutely capable of...
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Ryan Hall and Dom Young put England on verge of last eight with France win. Dynamic wing duo Ryan Hall and Dom Young grabbed two tries apiece as England all but sealed their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final place with a 42-18 win over France at the University of Bolton Stadium.
Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Hugo Lloris error costs Spurs as Magpies rise to fourth with statement win
Newcastle's revolution under Eddie Howe gathered pace as first-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron landed a statement 2-1 win at Tottenham on Super Sunday that moved them into the top four. Wilson put Newcastle ahead in the 31st minute, when, after chasing down a Fabian Schar through ball,...
Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future
Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over whether Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Man United. Neville feels the situation surrounding the Portuguese needs to come to an end whilst Keane feels the forward can still play a role for the club.
Sky Sports Cup: Champions Celtic lose to Spartans; Rangers, Glasgow City and Hibernian reach semi-finals
Defending champions Celtic were knocked out of the Sky Sports Cup by Spartans in dramatic fashion at the Excelsior Stadium. Fran Alonso's side were favourites coming into the quarter-final tie having won the last meeting between the sides 4-0 in August and were yet to concede a goal this season.
Newport 1-0 Colchester: Graham Coughlan makes winning start with County
Graham Coughlan celebrated his first match in charge of Newport with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to fellow strugglers Colchester. Will Evans scored the only goal of the game in the seventh minute when he headed in from close range after Adam Lewis had crossed from the left. Lewis...
