Related
SkySports

Rotherham 2-4 Hull: Tigers win entertaining clash at the New York Stadium

Hull made it back-to-back wins under interim head coach Andy Dawson after a resounding 4-2 Championship victory at Rotherham. The Millers headed into the game full of confidence after recording two wins on the bounce under their new boss Matt Taylor, but they were swept aside by their neighbours from East Yorkshire.
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: QPR stay top; Blackburn, Burnley win

QPR stayed top of the Sky Bet Championship after beating Wigan 2-1 at Loftus Road. Sam Field put Rangers in front in the 12th minute, but Nathan Broadhead soon levelled for the Latics. Leon Balogun then responded with the winner two minutes later to keep the west London outfit top...
SkySports

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Jota and Carl Starfelt to miss hosts' 'must win' CL clash

Celtic will be without winger Jota for their "must win" Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk with their penultimate Group F match also coming too soon for defender Carl Starfelt. Jota, who has been named in Portugal's provisional 55-man World Cup squad, has not featured since an injury against St...
SkySports

Blackburn 2-1 Birmingham: Sam Gallagher and Adam Wharton steer Rovers to victory

Teenager Adam Wharton's first senior goal helped high-flying Blackburn to a battling 2-1 win over Birmingham. The Rovers academy graduate fired in a fine low strike just before the break to give Jon Dahl Tomasson's side breathing space after a half in which the scoreline could have been much different had the Blues taken their opportunities.
SkySports

Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Last-gasp Casemiro header cancels out Jorginho penalty

Casemiro earned Manchester United a stoppage-time point at Chelsea as a captivating tactical battle between Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea looked to have snatched all three points when Jorginho coolly tucked away an 86th-minute penalty after substitute Scott McTominay mindlessly hauled Armando Broja to ground in the area.
SkySports

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford: Danny Ings nets twice as Villa feel benefits of managerial change to thrash Bees

Aston Villa looked a different side in their first game after Steven Gerrard's sacking with Danny Ings twice on target in a 4-0 thrashing of Brentford at Villa Park. Having scored only once in their final four games under Gerrard, Villa raced into a 3-0 lead under caretaker manager Aaron Danks inside 15 minutes against a shellshocked Brentford, with Leon Bailey setting them on their way from a corner after barely 60 seconds.
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Ryan Hall and Dom Young put England on verge of last eight with France win. Dynamic wing duo Ryan Hall and Dom Young grabbed two tries apiece as England all but sealed their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final place with a 42-18 win over France at the University of Bolton Stadium.
SkySports

Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over whether Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Man United. Neville feels the situation surrounding the Portuguese needs to come to an end whilst Keane feels the forward can still play a role for the club.
SkySports

Newport 1-0 Colchester: Graham Coughlan makes winning start with County

Graham Coughlan celebrated his first match in charge of Newport with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to fellow strugglers Colchester. Will Evans scored the only goal of the game in the seventh minute when he headed in from close range after Adam Lewis had crossed from the left. Lewis...

