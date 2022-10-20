Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool: Taiwo Awoniyi goal moves Steve Cooper's side off the bottom of the Premier League table with shock win
Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League table with a shock 1-0 win over Liverpool thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal early in the second half. Amid a frenzied atmosphere at the City Ground, Steve Cooper's side competed throughout to earn their first win since August as Liverpool's recent revival was dramatically halted. Jurgen Klopp's wait for a first away win of the Premier League season continues.
SkySports
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch adamant he wants to stay for long term after Fulham defeat extends winless run
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch issued a passionate defence of his credentials after his side were beaten 3-2 by Fulham, insisting he will stay at Elland Road for the "long term". Marsch has now seen his side go eight matches without a Premier League win - and Sunday's defeat at...
SkySports
Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford: Danny Ings nets twice as Villa feel benefits of managerial change to thrash Bees
Aston Villa looked a different side in their first game after Steven Gerrard's sacking with Danny Ings twice on target in a 4-0 thrashing of Brentford at Villa Park. Having scored only once in their final four games under Gerrard, Villa raced into a 3-0 lead under caretaker manager Aaron Danks inside 15 minutes against a shellshocked Brentford, with Leon Bailey setting them on their way from a corner after barely 60 seconds.
SkySports
Blackburn 2-1 Birmingham: Sam Gallagher and Adam Wharton steer Rovers to victory
Teenager Adam Wharton's first senior goal helped high-flying Blackburn to a battling 2-1 win over Birmingham. The Rovers academy graduate fired in a fine low strike just before the break to give Jon Dahl Tomasson's side breathing space after a half in which the scoreline could have been much different had the Blues taken their opportunities.
SkySports
Rehanne Skinner interview: Tottenham Women's head coach discusses her blueprint for Women's Super League success
Walking through the carefully constructed halls at their Enfield training base, it's easy to see why Tottenham Women, led by Rehanne Skinner, have gone from strength to strength in recent seasons. Nothing is left to chance. Every detail, decision and determination is geared towards providing Spurs with the quickest, most...
Football rumours: Liverpool lead race for Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko
What the papers sayLiverpool are believed to be the frontrunners in the chase for Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko. The Daily Mail, via Spanish outlet Sport, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is enamoured with the 17-year-old, with the club tipped to beat European giants Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain to his signature once he becomes a free agent at the end of this season.The Daily Express reports Arsenal have backed off in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka. The shift comes in the wake of Gunners management handing a new long-term deal to Brazil international Gabriel...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back 11/1 Harvey Barnes to score first for Leicester at Wolves
Our tipster Jones Knows makes the case for Harvey Barnes to score first at 11/1 when Leicester travel to Wolves on Sunday. Watch midweek PL highlights for free on Sky Sports. The theory that a gambler is perhaps at their most vulnerable after a winner certainly could be aimed at me in midweek.
SkySports
Arsenal and Man Utd win to maintain 100 per cent starts to WSL season | Chelsea keep pace with win at Brighton
Arsenal and Man Utd overcame Liverpool and Leicester respectively to keep up their 100 per cent starts to the WSL season, while Chelsea kept pace with win at Brighton. Chelsea had to work hard to keep pace with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester United, whom they trail only on goal difference having played a game more after a 2-0 win at Brighton.
SkySports
Leeds 2-3 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian strike to pile more pressure on Jesse Marsch
Leeds were booed off by their own fans after a 3-2 home defeat to Fulham dropped them into the Premier League relegation zone and increased the pressure on under-fire head coach Jesse Marsch. An eighth straight Premier League game without a win - including a run of four defeats in...
SkySports
Rotherham 2-4 Hull: Tigers win entertaining clash at the New York Stadium
Hull made it back-to-back wins under interim head coach Andy Dawson after a resounding 4-2 Championship victory at Rotherham. The Millers headed into the game full of confidence after recording two wins on the bounce under their new boss Matt Taylor, but they were swept aside by their neighbours from East Yorkshire.
SkySports
Tottenham Women 0-3 Man City Women: Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp power Gareth Taylor's side to second WSL victory
Khadija Shaw's ruthless double and a signature Lauren Hemp strike earned Manchester City a convincing 3-0 win over Tottenham as they continued to get their Women's Super League campaign back on course after a disappointing start. Having begun the season with back-to-back defeats, Gareth Taylor's side have recovered impressively to...
SkySports
Newport 1-0 Colchester: Graham Coughlan makes winning start with County
Graham Coughlan celebrated his first match in charge of Newport with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to fellow strugglers Colchester. Will Evans scored the only goal of the game in the seventh minute when he headed in from close range after Adam Lewis had crossed from the left. Lewis...
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: QPR stay top; Blackburn, Burnley win
QPR stayed top of the Sky Bet Championship after beating Wigan 2-1 at Loftus Road. Sam Field put Rangers in front in the 12th minute, but Nathan Broadhead soon levelled for the Latics. Leon Balogun then responded with the winner two minutes later to keep the west London outfit top...
SkySports
Sky Sports Cup: Champions Celtic lose to Spartans; Rangers, Glasgow City and Hibernian reach semi-finals
Defending champions Celtic were knocked out of the Sky Sports Cup by Spartans in dramatic fashion at the Excelsior Stadium. Fran Alonso's side were favourites coming into the quarter-final tie having won the last meeting between the sides 4-0 in August and were yet to concede a goal this season.
SkySports
Watford 4-0 Luton: Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr on target as Hornets run riot
Watford claimed local bragging rights with a 4-0 dismantling of near neighbours Luton in the Championship. First-half goals from Keinan Davis and William Troost-Ekong set the tone and the visitors' doom was sealed when goalkeeper Ethan Horvath gifted Joao Pedro a third before Ismaila Sarr completed the rout. Hatters substitute...
SkySports
Antonio Conte admits Tottenham 'cannot work miracles' after Newcastle defeat as Jamie Redknapp questions delayed contract talks
Jamie Redknapp has called on Antonio Conte to commit his long-term future to Tottenham to help remove any lingering uncertainty that could contribute to his side's season unravelling after a second successive league defeat. First-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron sent Newcastle into the Premier League's top four...
SkySports
Kevin De Bruyne’s belter from all angles!
Kevin De Bruyne scored yet another memorable goal for Manchester City with this stunner against Brighton. Watch it from all angles here!
SkySports
Lisandro Martinez interview: Manchester United defender on becoming a fan favourite at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag’s ideas, and why Gabriel Heinze is his idol
Late in the game against Tottenham as Lisandro Martinez cleared the ball yet again, the chants of ‘Argentina’ went up from the supporters within Old Trafford. They have taken to this new signing. Manchester United look stronger for his presence. "It was very emotional for me to experience...
SkySports
Pep Guardiola apologises to Liverpool after Man City chants but adamant rivalry has not grown toxic
Pep Guardiola has apologised after chants from Manchester City's fans referencing the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies marred last week's defeat at Liverpool. Liverpool expressed their disappointment over the conduct of City fans after the fiery Premier League clash at Anfield last Sunday. As well as the chants, similarly-themed graffiti was...
SkySports
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on target as City survive Seagulls scare
Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne inspired Manchester City to a 3-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League, although they were given a scare by the Seagulls. Haaland scored his 16th and 17th league goals of the season in a fiery first half that saw Man City have three penalty appeals - one fewer than the shots they registered in the opening period - in a busy 45 minutes for VAR.
Comments / 0