SkySports

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool: Taiwo Awoniyi goal moves Steve Cooper's side off the bottom of the Premier League table with shock win

Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League table with a shock 1-0 win over Liverpool thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal early in the second half. Amid a frenzied atmosphere at the City Ground, Steve Cooper's side competed throughout to earn their first win since August as Liverpool's recent revival was dramatically halted. Jurgen Klopp's wait for a first away win of the Premier League season continues.
SkySports

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford: Danny Ings nets twice as Villa feel benefits of managerial change to thrash Bees

Aston Villa looked a different side in their first game after Steven Gerrard's sacking with Danny Ings twice on target in a 4-0 thrashing of Brentford at Villa Park. Having scored only once in their final four games under Gerrard, Villa raced into a 3-0 lead under caretaker manager Aaron Danks inside 15 minutes against a shellshocked Brentford, with Leon Bailey setting them on their way from a corner after barely 60 seconds.
SkySports

Blackburn 2-1 Birmingham: Sam Gallagher and Adam Wharton steer Rovers to victory

Teenager Adam Wharton's first senior goal helped high-flying Blackburn to a battling 2-1 win over Birmingham. The Rovers academy graduate fired in a fine low strike just before the break to give Jon Dahl Tomasson's side breathing space after a half in which the scoreline could have been much different had the Blues taken their opportunities.
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool lead race for Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko

What the papers sayLiverpool are believed to be the frontrunners in the chase for Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko. The Daily Mail, via Spanish outlet Sport, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is enamoured with the 17-year-old, with the club tipped to beat European giants Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain to his signature once he becomes a free agent at the end of this season.The Daily Express reports Arsenal have backed off in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka. The shift comes in the wake of Gunners management handing a new long-term deal to Brazil international Gabriel...
SkySports

Arsenal and Man Utd win to maintain 100 per cent starts to WSL season | Chelsea keep pace with win at Brighton

Arsenal and Man Utd overcame Liverpool and Leicester respectively to keep up their 100 per cent starts to the WSL season, while Chelsea kept pace with win at Brighton. Chelsea had to work hard to keep pace with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester United, whom they trail only on goal difference having played a game more after a 2-0 win at Brighton.
SkySports

Rotherham 2-4 Hull: Tigers win entertaining clash at the New York Stadium

Hull made it back-to-back wins under interim head coach Andy Dawson after a resounding 4-2 Championship victory at Rotherham. The Millers headed into the game full of confidence after recording two wins on the bounce under their new boss Matt Taylor, but they were swept aside by their neighbours from East Yorkshire.
SkySports

Newport 1-0 Colchester: Graham Coughlan makes winning start with County

Graham Coughlan celebrated his first match in charge of Newport with a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to fellow strugglers Colchester. Will Evans scored the only goal of the game in the seventh minute when he headed in from close range after Adam Lewis had crossed from the left. Lewis...
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: QPR stay top; Blackburn, Burnley win

QPR stayed top of the Sky Bet Championship after beating Wigan 2-1 at Loftus Road. Sam Field put Rangers in front in the 12th minute, but Nathan Broadhead soon levelled for the Latics. Leon Balogun then responded with the winner two minutes later to keep the west London outfit top...
SkySports

Watford 4-0 Luton: Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr on target as Hornets run riot

Watford claimed local bragging rights with a 4-0 dismantling of near neighbours Luton in the Championship. First-half goals from Keinan Davis and William Troost-Ekong set the tone and the visitors' doom was sealed when goalkeeper Ethan Horvath gifted Joao Pedro a third before Ismaila Sarr completed the rout. Hatters substitute...
SkySports

Man City 3-1 Brighton: Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on target as City survive Seagulls scare

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne inspired Manchester City to a 3-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League, although they were given a scare by the Seagulls. Haaland scored his 16th and 17th league goals of the season in a fiery first half that saw Man City have three penalty appeals - one fewer than the shots they registered in the opening period - in a busy 45 minutes for VAR.

