Columbia, SC

wach.com

Beautiful Tuesday before midweek and weekend rain chances

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The last time it rained in Columbia was on October 12 - it will be at least two weeks in between measurable rain when it finally shows up Wednesday this week. On the flipside - our last dry day, Tuesday, looks beautiful. We'll still start...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Event for new and expecting moms returns to Segra Park for its 7th year

BLOOM - an event hosted by local group 'Columbia Mom' - will be held November 12 at Segra Park. The event, according to a press release, will provide resources to new and expecting mothers in the Columbia area, which includes selling "must-have" mom and baby products and a chance to listen into an expert panel.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Staying sunny and warm to end off the SC State Fair and weekend

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- We're ending off the weekend on a bright note!. Plenty of sunshine sticks around for Sunday. Temperatures will also be on the comfortable side. We're in the mid 70s by the afternoon. Makes for a perfect last day to the 153rd South Carolina State Fair!. High...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

WACH Fox news partner WFMV-AM Columbia gets Marconi Radio Award

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- WACH Fox's news partner WFMV-AM Columbia was awarded the Marconi Award for being named the religious radio station of the year. It all happened last week at the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Radio Awards. WFMV beat out stations in D.C., Dallas, Charlotte and Dover.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Bobby Eaddy- Orangeburg native remembered by friends

ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- Bobby Eaddy, an Orangeburg native is being remembered by so many. Eaddy died a week ago at age 72, but in 1968 he was one of 27 survivors of the Orangeburg massacre. ”When he was shot, the bullet wounds went into his spine, and I think that...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

WILLIAMS TEES OFF WITH SCHOLAR ATHLETE NOMINATION

MANNING, SC (WACH) - Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Hart Sanders from Laurence Manning...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Governor McMaster kicks off Early Voting with rally

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The 2022 Midterm Elections may be the most important election in the country, according to Governor Henry McMaster. On the start of Early Voting in South Carolina, the Governor welcomed supporters and local leaders to Doc's BBQ in Columbia voice his message to the Palmetto State as thousands had already casted their ballots.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Chicken house, home catch fire in separate incidents in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Lexington County firefighters responded to two fires Friday night. The first was at a chicken house. It happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road in Lexington around 9:30 that night. The chicken house was fully engulfed. No word on how many chickens were inside at the time but officials say the building is a total loss.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Shooting in Swansea left 2 injured, 3 people charged; Lexington County officials said

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two people were injured after a shooting in Swansea last Saturday, resulting in three arrests, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. The three, 19-year-old Jacob Fuller, his mother, 43-year-old Christal Wise-Fuller, and his uncle, 44-year-old Raymond Wise, were all arrested after they chased...
SWANSEA, SC
wach.com

King crowned Player of the Game

MANNING, SC (WACH) -- Brandon King got the scoring started for Laurence Manning Academy early in the first quarter and the Swampcats never looked back from there. King would add a second touchdown just before halftime. His play earned him the Atkins Law Firm Player of the Game honors as the Swamcats took down the Indians, 54-14.
MANNING, SC
wach.com

Woman dead after shooting at apartment complex

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A woman is dead after a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block of Kay Street. Richland County deputies say when they arrived they found a woman inside an apartment had been shot. She died at the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gamecocks Set for 7:30 pm ET Kick at Vanderbilt

The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gamecock football ranked for first time since 2018

(WACH) - Following Saturday's 30-24 win over Texas A&M, South Carolina football is ranked in the AP Top-25 poll for the first time since Sept. 4, 2018. The Gamecocks came in at No. 25 in the latest AP poll behind four straight wins including Kentucky on the road and the program's first ever win over the Aggies.
COLUMBIA, SC

