LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Lexington County firefighters responded to two fires Friday night. The first was at a chicken house. It happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road in Lexington around 9:30 that night. The chicken house was fully engulfed. No word on how many chickens were inside at the time but officials say the building is a total loss.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO