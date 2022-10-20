Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
Beautiful Tuesday before midweek and weekend rain chances
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The last time it rained in Columbia was on October 12 - it will be at least two weeks in between measurable rain when it finally shows up Wednesday this week. On the flipside - our last dry day, Tuesday, looks beautiful. We'll still start...
wach.com
Event for new and expecting moms returns to Segra Park for its 7th year
BLOOM - an event hosted by local group 'Columbia Mom' - will be held November 12 at Segra Park. The event, according to a press release, will provide resources to new and expecting mothers in the Columbia area, which includes selling "must-have" mom and baby products and a chance to listen into an expert panel.
wach.com
Staying sunny and warm to end off the SC State Fair and weekend
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- We're ending off the weekend on a bright note!. Plenty of sunshine sticks around for Sunday. Temperatures will also be on the comfortable side. We're in the mid 70s by the afternoon. Makes for a perfect last day to the 153rd South Carolina State Fair!. High...
wach.com
WACH Fox news partner WFMV-AM Columbia gets Marconi Radio Award
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- WACH Fox's news partner WFMV-AM Columbia was awarded the Marconi Award for being named the religious radio station of the year. It all happened last week at the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Radio Awards. WFMV beat out stations in D.C., Dallas, Charlotte and Dover.
wach.com
Bobby Eaddy- Orangeburg native remembered by friends
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- Bobby Eaddy, an Orangeburg native is being remembered by so many. Eaddy died a week ago at age 72, but in 1968 he was one of 27 survivors of the Orangeburg massacre. ”When he was shot, the bullet wounds went into his spine, and I think that...
wach.com
WILLIAMS TEES OFF WITH SCHOLAR ATHLETE NOMINATION
MANNING, SC (WACH) - Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Hart Sanders from Laurence Manning...
wach.com
Governor McMaster kicks off Early Voting with rally
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The 2022 Midterm Elections may be the most important election in the country, according to Governor Henry McMaster. On the start of Early Voting in South Carolina, the Governor welcomed supporters and local leaders to Doc's BBQ in Columbia voice his message to the Palmetto State as thousands had already casted their ballots.
wach.com
Chicken house, home catch fire in separate incidents in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Lexington County firefighters responded to two fires Friday night. The first was at a chicken house. It happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road in Lexington around 9:30 that night. The chicken house was fully engulfed. No word on how many chickens were inside at the time but officials say the building is a total loss.
wach.com
Shooting in Swansea left 2 injured, 3 people charged; Lexington County officials said
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two people were injured after a shooting in Swansea last Saturday, resulting in three arrests, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. The three, 19-year-old Jacob Fuller, his mother, 43-year-old Christal Wise-Fuller, and his uncle, 44-year-old Raymond Wise, were all arrested after they chased...
wach.com
King crowned Player of the Game
MANNING, SC (WACH) -- Brandon King got the scoring started for Laurence Manning Academy early in the first quarter and the Swampcats never looked back from there. King would add a second touchdown just before halftime. His play earned him the Atkins Law Firm Player of the Game honors as the Swamcats took down the Indians, 54-14.
wach.com
'Absolutely horrendous': Community reacts to father charged in 6-month old's death
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – People in Newberry County are stunned and heartbroken, after deputies found a six-month-old girl dead in a car early Monday morning. The child’s father is now facing charges in her death. Authorities say 38-year-old Colie Dawkins is facing felony child abuse charges and...
wach.com
Woman dead after shooting at apartment complex
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A woman is dead after a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block of Kay Street. Richland County deputies say when they arrived they found a woman inside an apartment had been shot. She died at the scene.
wach.com
Columbia man arrested on meth, tobacco, and synthetic marijuana trafficking charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 20-year-old Columbia man was charged by the SC Department of Corrections on Monday for numerous drug trafficking charges, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Javaris Marquies Da'Sant, an employee at an SCDC food warehouse is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after officials say...
wach.com
Gamecocks Set for 7:30 pm ET Kick at Vanderbilt
The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.
wach.com
Deputies say stolen surveillance system catches man breaking into stolen safe
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A stolen video surveillance system is helping Kershaw County deputies solve a crime. Deputies say they were investigating a burglary involving a man taking a safe containing multiple firearms. They got a search warrant for the suspect’s home where they found a video on a stolen video surveillance system.
wach.com
Gamecock football ranked for first time since 2018
(WACH) - Following Saturday's 30-24 win over Texas A&M, South Carolina football is ranked in the AP Top-25 poll for the first time since Sept. 4, 2018. The Gamecocks came in at No. 25 in the latest AP poll behind four straight wins including Kentucky on the road and the program's first ever win over the Aggies.
Comments / 0