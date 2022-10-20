ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

The Daily 10-21-22 One of the most romantic parts of SF is dimming

A San Francisco phonebook dating back to 1965 yielded two pages full of neon sign companies, and famous footage of Market Street from that era shows hundreds of the signs lighting up the night sky.  They advertised everything from hotels to bus stations; movie theaters to barber shops, dentist’s offices and clothing stores. But over time, downtown corridors were abandoned for shopping malls. Today, Market Street has only one neon sign left, while just a handful of neon sign shops remain dedicated to keeping the craft alive.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Cats offer unconditional love, cuddles, stress relief

Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Any animal lover understands how having a pet can help our hearts emotionally. We share our lives, unconditional love, deep friendship and plenty of cuddles. But having a relationship with a creature —primarily a dog or cat — can actually help our hearts physically, too, lessening the risk of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. According to the American Heart Association, beneficial effects of pet ownership can include increased physical activity, improved lipid profiles (cholesterol and other fats), lower systemic blood pressure, improved autonomic (nervous system) tone, lower stress and even “improved survival after an acute coronary syndrome.” Approximately 2.1 million cats are adopted from shelters each year, barely edging out the 2 million dogs adopted, reports the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. And generally, cats can make better pets for many older adults, noted Pets for the Elderly Foundation Executive Director Susan Kurowski.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Update: Missing Woman Located

ROHNERT PARK (BCN) A missing 80-year-old woman considered at-risk has been found, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said Saturday afternoon. Diane Lynn, who suffers from dementia, was located thanks to the help of residents, officials said. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
SFGate

Car reported stolen in 92 found buried at California mansion

ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. The convertible Mercedes...
ATHERTON, CA
SFGate

Long Line To Replace Mayor After 2 Decades

Six people want Martinez's Mayor Rob Schroder's job. Three of them are already his colleagues on the City Council. Another used to be. Schroder is retiring after first getting elected to the council the same year Bill Clinton won his second presidential term, then has served as mayor since 2002. Other council members Lara DeLaney, Mark Ross, and Brianne Zorn; former mayor and council member Mike Menesini, city planning commissioner Sean Trambley, and resident Michael Ayers are all vying for the position.
MARTINEZ, CA
SFGate

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Annoying Child

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with trying to lure a child. Lionel Gonzales, 42, was arrested on suspicion of child annoyance, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at 7 p.m., officers received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious person had...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

City To Consider $60M Underground Power Line Project

The Sausalito City Council will consider pursuing an underground power line project that would upgrade electrical infrastructure to 698 properties in the central part of the city. On Tuesday, councilmembers will consider adopting a plan from PG&E that would replace overhead lines and provide a higher-capacity electrical system in neighborhoods...
SAUSALITO, CA
SFGate

San Jose St. postpones game following death of running back

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State has postponed its football game this weekend after a freshman running back was killed Friday when he was hit by a school bus while riding a scooter near campus. Athletic director Jeff Konya said Saturday's game against New Mexico State will...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Man Found Guilty Of Murder For 2020 Bayview Killing

A 47-year-old man has been found guilty of murder for killing a man in San Francisco's Bayview District in 2020, prosecutors said. According to court documents, 58-year-old Paul Ortega interrupted a drug sale that Byron Reed was leading in the early hours of July 23, 2020, on Jennings Street. The interruption prompted a confrontation, and eventually led to a fist fight.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy