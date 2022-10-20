Read full article on original website
NFL Week 8 early odds, betting lines: Saints slight home underdogs at home against Raiders
The New Orleans Saints have had a dreadful start to the season, losing five of seven games, including several in what can properly be described as face-palm fashion. Most recently, the Saints gave the Arizona Cardinals not one but two pick-six touchdowns within 65 seconds near the end of the first half, turning a tie game into a big deficit and an eventual 42-34 loss.
Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase odds boost paid off handsomely for Louisianans
Louisiana cashed in big time on two of its favorite sons after Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase lit up the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Caesars Sportsbook said Monday that 57% of all bets placed on its odds boost parlay — that Burrow would throw for 300 or more yards and Chase would score a touchdown, priced at +275 — were from the Pelican State where Joe and Ja'Marr won the 2019 national championship for LSU.
Rod Walker: Electric atmosphere in home opener not enough to push Pelicans past Jazz
The Smoothie King Center usually isn’t rocking like this in October. This type of noise on a Sunday this time of year is usually reserved for the guys who play in the giant Dome across the street. But with expectations comes noise. And for 53 minutes of basketball Sunday,...
Pelicans' comeback falls short in OT loss to Jazz
The New Orleans Pelicans have big goals this season. Before their home opener at Smoothie King Center, lead guard CJ McCollum took the microphone to address the crowd. “We’re going to need y'all’s help so we can hang a banner,” McCollum said inside a sold-out Smoothie King Center.
Rod Walker: High expectations make Pelicans' home opener perfect pick-me-up for city
You probably wouldn’t have believed anyone if they told you this a month ago, but I’ll tell you anyway. By the time Sunday is over, the New Orleans Pelicans could have more wins than the New Orleans Saints. Not bad for a team just two games into its...
Check out the area prep football rankings through Week 8
1. Edna Karr 4-3 (1 previous ranking) All signs point toward a Catholic League title showdown against John Curtis in Week 10. But first, the Cougars — they’re 7-0 on the field — will face Rummel. 2. John Curtis 7-1 (2) The Patriots trailed St. Augustine by...
Larry Nance says Pelicans' comeback proof that 'everything has to start with our defense'
With a little less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Sunday night, Jordan Clarkson’s layup put the Utah Jazz ahead by 17 points. Clarkson came off a screen and easily blew past Zion Williamson. The play prompted New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green to call a...
Underdog identity has helped upstart Pelicans connect with fan base
While Willie Green delivered his “You’ve gotta fight” speech to the New Orleans Pelicans in April, Chris Conner was pacing around his living room in Chicago. The Pelicans had gotten off to a good start in their play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but their third quarter had gone poorly. A 10-point halftime lead had turned into a 10-point deficit.
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 8? Vote now.
Week 8 of the high school football season provided some clutch performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
