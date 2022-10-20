Read full article on original website
How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? Approximate time to beat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available, with players who pre-ordered the game able to play through the entire campaign before the title’s official launch. Early access for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is available to play as of Oct. 20, and though players have reported several bugs coming with the early release, many have already swept through the game’s iconic single-player mode. The full release will be on Oct. 28, including multiplayer modes and Special Ops. For now, players can dive into the global campaign of Modern Warfare 2.
Best Syndra Build in League of Legends
Since she was released in 2012, Syndra has been one of the most iconic mid lane mages in League of Legends. Professional players would often pick her up and hard carry their team to victory. Throughout the years, though, the champion had always been in a weird position where she was either too powerful or weak. Recently, Riot Games decided to tweak her kit slightly to bring her back into the meta, and her small rework proved successful: her gameplay feels more rewarding and allows for higher skill expression.
All MTG 30-year anniversary Prerelease promos
Wizards of the Coast is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, featuring 30 promo cards that will get released with each set. The 30-year Magic anniversary party began with the global release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 9. It will end with the launch of an MTG Standard-legal set during the first quarter of 2024. With each set release from DMU to 2024, WotC will provide local game stores with unique 30-year anniversary promo cards.
Here’s the full list of Modern Warfare 2 campaign missions
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and the campaign is playable one week early for those who pre-ordered the game. While the full suite of game modes will release on Oct. 28, including multiplayer and Special Ops, the campaign is now playable and gamers everywhere are hopping back into the Modern Warfare universe for a high-stakes globetrotting campaign.
A Creep and a Rampage: How Thunder Awaken made Dota 2 history for South America at TI11
Fans were treated to what felt like a Dota 2 stage show on the last day before The International 2022’s week-long break heading into the finals. Not a single team could get a winning streak going apart from Team Liquid as beastcoast and PSG.LGD bid farewell to the tournament despite their best efforts.
How to dig up and collect Terrifying Tablature in a single match in Fortnite
Fortnite’s annual Halloween-themed event is here, promising new thrills and challenges to keep players engaged through this spooky season. Some of the other quests of Fortnitemares have asked players to dance with Chrome Punk and eat some candy. Now, players are being tasked with digging up some scary reading material.
How to earn and redeem free Overwatch 2 skins and rewards during 2022 OWL Playoffs
More free rewards are on their way for Overwatch 2 players that indulge in the upcoming Overwatch League Playoffs. Blizzard recently announced that fans who tune into the final few days of the 2022 Overwatch League season from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 will earn “Postseason Perks,” which are various cosmetics commemorating the season, including exclusive skins, emotes, and icons. The sprays, name cards, and icons were all created by various community artists, and will only be obtainable through watching games in this limited duration.
All unlockable operators in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature 23 unique operators at launch that can be unlocked in various ways. From PlayStation exclusives to operators unlocked through gameplay, Call of Duty gives players new ways to show off their favorite faction. This iteration of Call of Duty houses two different...
Worlds teams once again fail to match a historic record set by SKT in 2016
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. T1 is one of the most popular esports organizations in the world, thanks to its repeated...
Gladiators fall as OG gets one step closer to Dota 2 greatness at TI11
Inexperience on a big stage can cause younger players to underperform, however, OG’s roster continues to outperform pre-season expectations as they fend off Gaimin Gladiators and move on at The International 2022. It was a battle between two teams with very little experience on LAN, but neither side looked...
‘No one was chill’: Entity panicked during Royal Never Give Up’s most surprising move at TI11
Dota 2 fans were treated to one of the longest matches in the game’s history on The International main stage yesterday. The elimination match between Entity and Royal Never Give Up turned out to be a 107-minute-long thriller as both teams were only a single match away from bidding farewell to their TI11 dreams.
OpTic Gaming survive grand finals scare in Seattle to become Halo World Champions
Before the Orlando Major last month, Lucid and Trippy hadn’t lifted a trophy at a major Halo LAN tournament. Now both players, alongside esports legends FormaL and aPG, can call themselves world champions after what was an explosive grand finals for Halo Infinite‘s first competitive season. A bracket...
Team Spirit could shuffle its Dota 2 roster following poor TI11 performance
Team Spirit shocked the world with a run that ended in lifting the Aegis of Champions at The International 10, and that momentum carried over into the next season as the team dominated the EEU region and won a Major heading into TI11. However, the Spirit that showed up to...
‘Arteezy must feel so bad about shaving now’: Gorgc and YapzOr discuss Evil Geniuses’ TI11 exit
With the increasing belief in the “bald buff” as of late, Dota 2 teams have seemingly been sacrificing their hair to the Dota gods in exchange for victory. While this superstition was started by Yatoro of Team Spirit last year at TI10, it seems like players have been believing in it as a good luck charm and shaving their heads before important games.
Riot opens voting for VALORANT Give Back Bundle 2022
Riot is giving VALORANT players a chance to give back and pick up some highly sought-after weapon skins again with the return of the Give Back Bundle initiative for 2022. Voting has officially opened for the Give Back // 2022 Bundle, giving players four different choices to make regarding the skins they want to see included in the bundle. The bundles will include the four skins plus a collection of accessories, and 50 percent of the proceeds from weapon skins and 100 percent from accessories will go toward the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.
Rare Fortnite pickaxe returns after 3 years
Bottom Feeder is an epic quality pickaxe in Fortnite that first saw the light of day with Chapter one, season one. This epic harvesting tool made a return with Fortnite Fishing Frenzy, which lasted from Nov. 22, 2019, through Nov. 24, 2019. After being vaulted for nearly three years, Bottom Feeder is returning to the game.
Overwatch 2 double XP weekend starts today, here’s which experience points will be doubled
The Overwatch 2 grind has been palpable for fans of the franchise since its release, with new features like the battle pass offering gamers something to play for outside of leveling up through the Competitive ladder. Earning XP is a bit different in OW2 than it was in the original...
IEM Rio CS:GO Major viewer pass, tokens, and stickers have hit the Steam store
With less than two weeks to go before the event begins, Valve has officially revealed and released the purchasable viewer pass, as well as the team and player autograph stickers for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major. 50 percent of the proceeds earned from all IEM Rio Viewer Pass purchases will...
The best counters for each Overwatch 2 hero
As a new game, Overwatch 2 is still in the process of being balanced. The original Overwatch was an exceptionally well-balanced game, but all of the wide-reaching changes that its sequel made mean that the latter is still getting its feet underneath it. Despite this, the game continues to stand as a shining example of live-game balance, and the devs have made an explicit commitment to keeping the game fair and fun.
‘Be fast with muting people,’: Grubby gives the best advice to players wanting to get into Dota 2
Legendary Warcraft III player Grubby continues his Dota 2 adventures as fans worldwide tune in to watch how the former pro hones his skills. And, consideringGrubby has decades of experience playing real-time strategy (RTS) games, he’s also been helping his viewers who are considering trying out Valve’s MOBA with some useful tips and tricks.
