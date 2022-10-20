The Garmin Fenix 6X Pro smartwatch is currently discounted at Amazon. In the US, you can save 28% off the US$649.99 MSRP of the gadget, allowing you to purchase the wearable for US$468. Customers in the UK can save 36% off the regular retail price of £649.99 (~US$736.93), with the watch discounted to £413 (~US$468). The wearable is also selling at a reduced price in the EU. For example, in France, the gadget sells for €531.77 (~US$522.75) at an 18% discount off the original price of €649.99 (~US$638.97).

20 HOURS AGO