iPad with a bundled keyboard for under US$500: Apple supposedly canceled a cheap iPad with a plastic back
Apple recently launched the 10th gen iPad at a starting price of US$449 for a Wi-Fi only 64 GB model. Unfortunately, the tablet doesn’t come with the new Magic Keyboard Folio in the box, and you’ll have to shelve another US$249 for the accessory. So, anyone looking for a low-cost alternative to Chromebooks or Microsoft Surface Go 3 from within the Apple ecosystem will likely be disappointed. Apple insider Mark Gurman now alleges that Apple had planned to produce, at least internally, a cheap plastic iPad.
Samsung 990 Pro SSD in review: Fast, faster, Pro?
With the "Pro" series of its SSDs, Samsung usually shows what solid-state storage is capable of. Compared with the predecessor 980 Pro, the data transfer rates have increased by 40%, at least when writing, according to the manufacturer. However, the lack of a large heat sink seems to be much...
DOOGEE T10 is hyped to launch as its brand's inaugural tablet
Android Leaks / Rumors Software Storage Tablet Touchscreen. DOOGEE might be best known for its rugged smartphones that often exhibit distinctive selling points such as "night vision" or thermal cameras. Its next new product, on the other hand, represents a break away from this traditional category. The first-gen T10 is...
Realme 10 series: more specs and design updates for the 2023 Android smartphones leak in new certifications
The Realme 10 series of Android smartphones has been allegedly caught with an updated, almost Nothing phone (1)-like look to its rear cameras in earlier leaks. Now, this design may be confirmed in the form of photos allegedly associated with the upcoming mid-range devices have reportedly appeared on the official TENAA database. Meanwhile, another leak hints at a change of power brick for the 10 Pro+.
TCL miniLED smart TV sales increase "significantly" for the third quarter of 2022
MiniLED - also known as mini LED or mini-LED - is emerging as a prominent rival to OLED as a material for some of the newest and highest-end smart TVs on the market. At least, that is the case according to TCL, a company that somewhat justifiably touts itself as a pioneer in this area.
Despite high demand, NVIDIA allegedly prioritizes Hopper H100 AI GPUs over GeForce RTX 4090s
Shortly after the release of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090-based video cards across the globe, demand remains high and after the sale of the first batch, the second one usually gets fully pre-ordered as soon as it gets listed. This happens in multiple markets, although the prices are quite high. However, NVIDIA might lower the production priority of these popular GPUs to focus on the Hopper H100 AI GPUs, a product that generates even higher profits.
OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to debut with the new Sony IMX890 as an ultrawide-angle camera
The world has already met Sony's new flagship image sensor for smartphones, the IMX989, in its role as the top-end main shooter in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's colossal camera hump. It is said to be the first of a new line-up that might include interesting, potentially upgraded, subordinates such as the IMX890.
Redmi Note 12: Early details of global version leak online
The Redmi Note 12 series is set to debut in China next month. Xiaomi has a global launch planned out as well, but new reports indicates that event is months away, and the devices to be launched will not be the same as the imminent Chinese models. Android Chinese Tech...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 headed to laptops with an AD103 GPU
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 reviews have overwhelmingly concluded that the Ada Lovelace-based graphics card is incredibly power-hungry. Porting it to laptops would be nothing short of a nightmare, but Nvidia seems to be up to the task, at least that's what a new leak says. Twitter user REHAWK stumbled upon an internal document highlighting various Ada Lovelace laptop graphics cards, including the GeForce RTX 4090.
Casiris A6 4K ultra short throw projector with triple laser technology arrives on Indiegogo
Casiris has launched an Indiegogo InDemand campaign for its A6 4K UST projector. The gadget was previously available via a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, which raised a total of US$317,543 for the project. The company claims its device produces the most authentic colors compared to similar competitor models, thanks to triple laser technology. The light source is expected to last up to 30,000 hours, and the projector covers 107% of the BT.2020 color gamut.
Garmin Beta version 23.80 update with new shortcuts available for Fenix 6 and MARQ smartwatches
Garmin has announced a new Fenix 6 and MARQ smartwatch update, public Beta version 23.80. The latest software will be available for all models, such as the Fenix 6X Pro and MARQ Adventurer. The change log is relatively small, with just three updates. Two new Settings app shortcut tools have been added, Power Control and Hot Keys. The latter enables you to choose a key or combination of keys and link it to a specific function.
Vivo "X90-series" leak makes bold claims of portrait lens upgrades the OEM only hints at in a new mobile imaging tech event
Vivo's Imaging Strategy Conference of 2022 has just concluded, succeeding in its implicit goal of dropping hints as to what successors to devices such as the flagship X Note or X Fold, not to mention the X80 series, will be capable of in terms of their rear cameras and the processing behind them.
Raptor Lake mobile CPUs: Intel is allegedly preparing four new 13th gen chips including two previously unknown models
It is safe to say that Intel has had a successful launch for the Raptor Lake desktop CPUs. The processors not only bring meaningful performance upgrades over the 12th gen Alder Lake parts but also compare quite favorably to AMD’s Zen 4 offerings owing to Intel’s aggressive pricing. As confirmed by Intel previously, the company is preparing to launch Raptor Lake mobile processors by the end of the year. Hardware leaker @momomo_us now alleges that Intel is readying four 13th gen SKUs for notebooks.
Rumor | Vivo X90-series camera tech upgrade preview is happening later in October 2022
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Software. Vivo's X90 series are thought to become the latest mobile photography-specific flagships from their Android brand during its next (and possibly last) major product event of 2022. Now, however, it seems this launch will be preceded by a press conference for the OEM's most cutting-edge camera tech to take place much sooner in the year.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: Rebadged RTX 4080 12 GB resembles RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition in leaked renders
Moore's Law Is Dead (MLID) has shared new renders of the RTX 4070 Founders Edition, following the cancellation of the RTX 4080 12 GB. While MLID claimed to have obtained real RTX 4070 FE images earlier this month, he has now revealed third-party renders based on leaked hands-on images. Purportedly to maintain his source's anonymity, the renders are alleged to be an accurate representation of what RTX 4070 FE retail units will look like.
Stable One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S22 Ultra to arrive in Italy on October 24
Samsung promised it would start rolling out the Android 13 update to eligible devices sometime in October. The ongoing One UI 5.0 beta program received its fourth and final update not too long ago, indicating that a stable release was around the corner. Tutto Android reports that users in Italy will be able to download the One UI 5.0 update on their on October 24. Eligible devices include the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Z Flip4.
Garmin Fenix 6X Pro smartwatch with GPS and blood oxygen level monitor is now discounted with up to 36% off
The Garmin Fenix 6X Pro smartwatch is currently discounted at Amazon. In the US, you can save 28% off the US$649.99 MSRP of the gadget, allowing you to purchase the wearable for US$468. Customers in the UK can save 36% off the regular retail price of £649.99 (~US$736.93), with the watch discounted to £413 (~US$468). The wearable is also selling at a reduced price in the EU. For example, in France, the gadget sells for €531.77 (~US$522.75) at an 18% discount off the original price of €649.99 (~US$638.97).
Porsche x Garmin Epix 2 special edition smartwatch launches with exclusive watch faces
Garmin and Porsche Design have collaborated on a new edition of the Epix 2 smartwatch. The wearable has a black, silver and red color scheme, with a 22 mm silicone strap and a clasp bearing the Porsche logo. You can also find the Porsche branding on the start/stop button and the watch's dial. Plus, you can personalize your gadget by selecting from various Porsche logos and designs to be displayed on the watch's face.
Deal | ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity OC 24GB drops by 58 percent on Amazon
Discounts for the NVIDIA RTX 3000 series of video cards are not something new, and have been around for a while. However, given the existing RTX 4000 series supply problems and the possibility for the situation to get even worse, the RTX 3000 cards might get at least a moderate price increase in the coming weeks as well. Thankfully, there are quite a few excellent deals to choose from these days.
Chinese Biren BR100 GPGPU can't be made by TSMC due to US regulations and competition with NVIDIA
The US has recently suspended all of its top chipmakers, including NVIDIA and AMD, from selling their chips to China. The reason is that China would use these GPUs for AI and datacenter apps, including various military applications. Now, a new name is drawn into this vortex. The new victim is Birentech, a Chinese startup that has recently uncovered the BR100 general-purpose GPU. This chip uses TSMC's 7 nm manufacturing process and provides nearly three times the performance level of the NVIDIA Ampere A100 GPU.
