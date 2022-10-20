Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Clarification: Election 2022-Education West Virginia story
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — In an Oct. 22 story, The Associated Press reported that Americans for Prosperity is funded by Koch Industries. The story should have made clear that Americans for Prosperity is supported by Charles Koch, who is the chairman and CEO of Koch industries. Copyright 2022 The...
spectrumnews1.com
DeWine voters crossing the aisle in Senate race
OHIO — While election season can appear polarizing for many Ohioans, results from a recent poll including both the race for Ohio governor and Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat, showed there are many voters who said they plan to vote for both Mike DeWine and Tim Ryan. According to...
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
spectrumnews1.com
Sports betting on the ballot
California’s November election includes two different ballot proposals to legalize sports betting in the state. One proposal would allow for in-person wagering at sportsbooks on tribal grounds and certain horse tracks, while the other would legalize online sports betting. Each proposal needs a majority vote of the people to...
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State
There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.
spectrumnews1.com
As gas prices fall, how low could they go?
MILWAUKEE — In the wake of OPEC's (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) recent decision to cut oil production (and analysts would say in spite of that decision to cut supply), gas prices in Wisconsin have been falling again as of late. "There are a couple of things behind...
First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.
DENVER(CBS)- Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
spectrumnews1.com
Lakota West heads into playoffs undefeated
Lakota West finished the regular season as the only unbeaten team in Division I, besting Colerain 31-14 in the OHSAA Game of the Week. The Firebirds (10-0) are expected to be in the thick of an always tough Region 4, with the Cardinals (4-6) also in the postseason field.
Comments / 0