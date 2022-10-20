ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Whitmer responds to Ethan Crumbley guilty plea

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Monday after Ethan Crumbley plead guilty to all 24 charges against him for the Oxford High School shooting. She began by saying her thoughts are with the families, students, teachers and staff at Oxford High School, and hoped Monday's outcome offered them peace, according to the Office of the Governor.
Local groups make final push on Proposal 3 vote

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With election day just over two weeks away, political groups are making their final push to persuade voters. In Arcadia Park on Sunday, members of local churches gathered to worship and encourage those around them to vote "no" to Proposal 3. It's a proposal that would legalize abortions in the state of Michigan.
Pandemic causes Michigan 2022 NAEP test scores to fall below 2019 scores

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan students did not make the grade in the National Assessment of Educational Progress test. Compared to other states, Michigan's test scores were not much different than the rest of the country, but still saw scores drop, according to the Michigan Department of Education. ACT average:...
Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $625 million

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Millions of dollars could be won by a lucky lottery player after Monday night's Powerball jackpot. Lottery players have the chance to win $625 million, or $300 million if the cash option is taken, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan lottery: Kalamazoo County man wins over...
Parkview Avenue reopens after $3 million infrastructure project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More ways to get around Kalamazoo opened up Monday. After a $3 million project to improve utilities and reconstruct the street, Parkview Avenue between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive re-opened to two-way traffic, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Nichols Road: Road construction continues on Nichols...
DEA educates youth at kickball event before 23rd annual takeback day

ATHENS, Mich. — Officials in West Michigan gathered in Athens for the Operation Engage Youth kickball event to teach kids about drug safety. The event taught kids about safe use, storage and disposal of prescription medication. Closing up shop: Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations. The Drug Enforcement...
Bob Evans pork sausage recalled after blue rubber found inside

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There may be rubber in your Bob Evans pork sausage. About 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products was recalled Monday because it could be contaminated with thin, blue rubber, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Baby formula recall: Baby formula recalled...
Possible white, plastic pieces lead to Nestle Tollhouse cookie dough recall

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Don't bake these cookies. Nestle USA began a voluntary recall Monday for their ready-to-bake refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling because of the potential presence of white, plastic pieces, officials said. Laxative recall: Recall of laxatives sold in Mid-Michigan expanded. The cookie dough was...
Cassopolis man dead after drowning in lake, deputies say

PENN TWSP., Mich. — A Cassopolis man is dead after he drowned on Belas Lake in Penn Township, according to the Cass County Sherriff's Office. An unoccupied kayak with hunting equipment was located in the northwest corner of the Lake Friday, deputies said. The owner of the Kayak, Terry...
1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting at student living apartments

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was hospitalized following a shooting at student living apartments in Allendale Township. near Grand Valley State University. Ottawa County Deputies were patrolling near Alpine Student Living around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard multiple gunshots. Multiple subjects and vehicles were reported fleeing the...
Burton woman killed in head on collison

Marshall, Mich. — A Burton woman was killed in a head on collision on M-60 Saturday morning, in Branch County. The crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road in Sherwood Township around 12:45 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Burton resident Mollie Royce, 45, was heading east on M-60...
No injuries in Kalamazoo garage fire, investigation underway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A detached garage on a Kalamazoo property was flooded with smoke and engulfed with flames near East Vine Street Saturday around 2:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The fire was put out quickly by officers, limiting the damage to only the garage...
