WWMT
Governor Whitmer responds to Ethan Crumbley guilty plea
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Monday after Ethan Crumbley plead guilty to all 24 charges against him for the Oxford High School shooting. She began by saying her thoughts are with the families, students, teachers and staff at Oxford High School, and hoped Monday's outcome offered them peace, according to the Office of the Governor.
WWMT
Local groups make final push on Proposal 3 vote
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With election day just over two weeks away, political groups are making their final push to persuade voters. In Arcadia Park on Sunday, members of local churches gathered to worship and encourage those around them to vote "no" to Proposal 3. It's a proposal that would legalize abortions in the state of Michigan.
WWMT
Pandemic causes Michigan 2022 NAEP test scores to fall below 2019 scores
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan students did not make the grade in the National Assessment of Educational Progress test. Compared to other states, Michigan's test scores were not much different than the rest of the country, but still saw scores drop, according to the Michigan Department of Education. ACT average:...
WWMT
Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $625 million
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Millions of dollars could be won by a lucky lottery player after Monday night's Powerball jackpot. Lottery players have the chance to win $625 million, or $300 million if the cash option is taken, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan lottery: Kalamazoo County man wins over...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Township vote to release report, dismissal of two former fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees voted to release the findings of an independent investigation that led to the firing of the township's two fire chiefs. Board of Trustees members voted 5 to 1 Monday night to release the report, which concluded Chief David Obreiter and...
WWMT
DeSantis claims Crist only showed up to work for 14 days this year: 'Imagine that deal for you'
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — During Monday night's debate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed his opponent Charlie Crist, a former Democratic member of Congress, for failing to show up for work while representing Floridians in the House. "He as a congressman made $174,000 dollars a year, you know how...
WWMT
Governor previews policies to protect abortion, gender-affirming care in Washington state
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state Democratic legislators met Friday to preview policies in the upcoming 2023 Legislative Session meant to protect reproductive rights and gender-affirming care in the state. Rep. Sharon Shewmake previewed a policy that will provide protections for patients and providers if any...
WWMT
Free water continues in Benton Harbor, service line replacement near completion
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — The City of Benton Harbor will continue offering residents free bottles of water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is providing the water after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for the replacement of all lead service lines in Benton Harbor. Rebuild: Effort to...
WWMT
18-year-old Kalamazoo man charged in high speed chase across Calhoun, Kalamazoo Counties
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged in connection to the group of five teens who lead law enforcement in a high-speed chase in multiple counties over the weekend, according to deputies. James Jackson, 18, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two...
WWMT
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
WWMT
Parkview Avenue reopens after $3 million infrastructure project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More ways to get around Kalamazoo opened up Monday. After a $3 million project to improve utilities and reconstruct the street, Parkview Avenue between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive re-opened to two-way traffic, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Nichols Road: Road construction continues on Nichols...
WWMT
DEA educates youth at kickball event before 23rd annual takeback day
ATHENS, Mich. — Officials in West Michigan gathered in Athens for the Operation Engage Youth kickball event to teach kids about drug safety. The event taught kids about safe use, storage and disposal of prescription medication. Closing up shop: Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations. The Drug Enforcement...
WWMT
Bob Evans pork sausage recalled after blue rubber found inside
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There may be rubber in your Bob Evans pork sausage. About 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products was recalled Monday because it could be contaminated with thin, blue rubber, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Baby formula recall: Baby formula recalled...
WWMT
Kalamazoo auto body shop owner threatens customer with racial slur in voicemail
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo auto body shop owner allegedly physically threatened and used racial slurs in a voicemail left for a customer, according to a lawsuit filed in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rushmore Auto Body LLC. owner Ryan Racine allegedly called Terrell Lofton the n-word during a dispute...
WWMT
Possible white, plastic pieces lead to Nestle Tollhouse cookie dough recall
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Don't bake these cookies. Nestle USA began a voluntary recall Monday for their ready-to-bake refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling because of the potential presence of white, plastic pieces, officials said. Laxative recall: Recall of laxatives sold in Mid-Michigan expanded. The cookie dough was...
WWMT
Noise complaint leads Calhoun County deputies on chase, recover stolen cars
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A noise complaint lead to three arrests and the recovery of three stolen cars in Calhoun County. Early Saturday morning, deputies responded to a noise complaint on West Dickman Road in Springfield. When they arrived, multiple cars drove off from the scene, and one collided with...
WWMT
Cassopolis man dead after drowning in lake, deputies say
PENN TWSP., Mich. — A Cassopolis man is dead after he drowned on Belas Lake in Penn Township, according to the Cass County Sherriff's Office. An unoccupied kayak with hunting equipment was located in the northwest corner of the Lake Friday, deputies said. The owner of the Kayak, Terry...
WWMT
1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting at student living apartments
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was hospitalized following a shooting at student living apartments in Allendale Township. near Grand Valley State University. Ottawa County Deputies were patrolling near Alpine Student Living around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard multiple gunshots. Multiple subjects and vehicles were reported fleeing the...
WWMT
Burton woman killed in head on collison
Marshall, Mich. — A Burton woman was killed in a head on collision on M-60 Saturday morning, in Branch County. The crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road in Sherwood Township around 12:45 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Burton resident Mollie Royce, 45, was heading east on M-60...
WWMT
No injuries in Kalamazoo garage fire, investigation underway
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A detached garage on a Kalamazoo property was flooded with smoke and engulfed with flames near East Vine Street Saturday around 2:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The fire was put out quickly by officers, limiting the damage to only the garage...
