Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A RunS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Runners gather for inaugural campus safety run on anniversary of McCluskey death
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The inaugural Utah Race for Campus Safety was held over the weekend on the four-year anniversary of Lauren McCluskey’s death. McCluskey, a student-athlete at the University of Utah, was shot and killed on campus by her ex-boyfriend on Oct. 22, 2018, after she had contacted law enforcement multiple times for help.
kjzz.com
Missing Canadian man last seen leaving restaurant in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man from Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, has been reported missing in Salt Lake City. David Thomas Ritchie, 57, was last seen on Oct. 17. His family said David left the Denny's restaurant at 250 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City just after 6:05 a.m.
kjzz.com
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
kjzz.com
Utah AG probes Orem City Council over 'unprecedented action' surrounding district split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — For Orem City Council member Tom Macdonald, the moves by Mayor David Young have been unlike anything he’s ever seen. “I've been on the city council almost nine years, and you're right, it is outside the norms,” he said. Macdonald was referring to...
kjzz.com
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
kjzz.com
Seized, unclaimed guns from evidence being sold by SSL police to local dealership
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Firearms don’t stay in the evidence locker forever. In Utah, they could end up back on the street due to a statute that bans police departments from destroying firearms unless there is a specific cause for it. Instead, state law mandates that...
kjzz.com
Teens rescued after becoming stranded in snowstorm on Mt. Olympus
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Three 19 year olds were rescued from Mt. Olympus after officials said they became stranded in cold weather conditions. Unified Police were informed of the hikers at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday. They said the teens only had rain jackets. Related weather stories from 2News.
Midvale mother upset with her husband allegedly beat their children with a hanger, police say
A 32-year-old Midvale woman has been arrested after allegedly beating her children while on a FaceTime phone call with her husband.
KSLTV
Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming
A Millcreek woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in Wyoming, according to the Unified Police Department. A Silver Alert was issued on Friday for Victoria Acoba, 78, who was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5 and had been seen in the Syracuse, Roy and Ogden areas.
kmyu.tv
Gang member named Public Enemy No.1 wanted by Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A dangerous gang member known to be armed is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. In fact, the Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit has brought back their Public Enemy Number #1 poster and Silas Severnak is the first one on it this year.
F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City
An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City. The base reported the crash via Facebook around 6:45 p.m., saying that the pilot ejected prior to impact and landed nearby. “The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base posted via Facebook. “The cause...
kjzz.com
Search, rescue crews urging Utahns to be prepared for colder weather after busy weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following two incidents over the weekend in Utah canyons, search and rescue crews are urging people to be prepared for colder weather. According to the sheriff's office, the search and rescue operations could have ended very differently; it all came down to having the right equipment and paying attention to the weather.
kjzz.com
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
Utah woman charged with murder for infant's death while babysitting
A Utah woman has been charged with causing the death of a 6-month-old child who she was babysitting at the time.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
Gephardt Daily
New info released after combat jet crashes, burns at Hill Air Force Base; pilot of F-35A Lighting II ejects safely
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators at Hill Air Force Base are asking for the public’s help as they try to determine the cause of Wednesday night’s crash of an F-35A Lightning II jet fighter, considered the most sophisticated type of combat aircraft in the U.S. arsenal.
Suspect at large after West Valley City armed robbery
A suspect is reportedly still at large after an armed robbery in West Valley City police say.
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans
Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
kjzz.com
No injuries reported after deputies respond to shots fired at party in Weber County
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there were no injuries after they responded to a reported fight with shots fired in Hooper. Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from several different agencies, responded to the area of 4800 South and 5100 West at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Comments / 1