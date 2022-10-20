ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kjzz.com

Teens rescued after becoming stranded in snowstorm on Mt. Olympus

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Three 19 year olds were rescued from Mt. Olympus after officials said they became stranded in cold weather conditions. Unified Police were informed of the hikers at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday. They said the teens only had rain jackets. Related weather stories from 2News.
HOLLADAY, UT
KSLTV

Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming

A Millcreek woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in Wyoming, according to the Unified Police Department. A Silver Alert was issued on Friday for Victoria Acoba, 78, who was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5 and had been seen in the Syracuse, Roy and Ogden areas.
MILLCREEK, UT
Idaho State Journal

F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City

An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City. The base reported the crash via Facebook around 6:45 p.m., saying that the pilot ejected prior to impact and landed nearby. “The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base posted via Facebook. “The cause...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
KPCW

Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans

Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
HEBER CITY, UT

