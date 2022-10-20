ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Gov. breaks ground on $96M pump station on Bayou Lafourche

The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today (Oct. 21), Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
LOUISIANA STATE
wsiu.org

WSIU Almanac 10.24.22

Green Earth's Pumpkin Glow is back with a magical nighttime hike!. Stroll through the woods at night to view over 500 jack-o-lanterns. October 27-29 , from 5:30-9:30pm. At the Oakland Nature Preserve off North Oakland Avenue in Carbondale. More information can be found at www.greenearthinc.org. Centerstone, a national leader in...
CARBONDALE, IL
cenlanow.com

LSP: Baton Rouge man runs off road, striking tree

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash from Thursday, Oct. 20 on LA 37, north of LA 409. According to LSP, the investigation shows that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was southbound on LA 37. The driver has been identified as Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge. Phillips allegedly failed to turn left in a curve, causing him to run off the road into a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck

Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on October 20, 2022, soon before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 90 near Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Raceland, Louisiana. Alexis Crimiel, 19, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
wsiu.org

A Marion man is jailed for a shooting incident last month in Carbondale

A suspect wanted in a shooting incident last month in Carbondale has been arrested. Carbondale Police say 35-year-old Rodney Brooks of Marion was arrested in Springfield last week and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. He is currently jailed in Jackson County. The victim in the September 10 incident...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

Police identify the victim and the suspect in a deadly Carbondale shooting

Police have identified the victim and the suspect in the deadly shooting Sunday morning in Carbondale. Investigators say the victim was 19-year-old Jacob Gary of Marion. The suspect wanted for the murder is 20-year-old Daurice Morse from Cairo. Police say the two were acquaintances and were involved in an ongoing...
CARBONDALE, IL

