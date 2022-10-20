Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
YPD: Yakima man found dead on sidewalk; homicide investigation underway
According to a press release by the Yakima Police Department, this morning around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to reports of a person being assaulted on Chestnut Avenue between 6th and 7th street. Police say when they arrived, they found a dead man on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.
Fertilizer plant in Grant County collapses from fire
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Wilbur Ellis plant near Moses Lake collapsed after it caught on fire. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the building on fire was around three miles southeast of Moses Lake. It is not known what caused the fire. Grant County Fire District 5 was on the scene looking to put out the fire. GSCO says...
Yakima woman’s body recovered from hotel, homicide investigation launched
YAKIMA, Wash. — Police investigators are searching for more evidence and details about the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman whose body was recovered from a hotel early on Friday morning. According to a press release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched to a hotel on the 1000-block of N 1st St at 2:00 a.m. on October...
Authorities identify person killed in Moses Lake house fire; details about blaze released
MOSES LAKE - We now know the identity of the person who died in a house fire in Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Sheriff's officials say 53-year-old Rosalind Dickson died at a home at 8927 Craw Lane in the Larson housing community of Moses Lake. The blaze was...
1 dead, 1 injured in house fire at Moses Lake’s Larson community
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — One woman died and a man was seriously injured when half of a duplex caught on fire in the Larson community on Thursday night. To this point, it’s still unclear what caused the fatal blaze. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 8900-block of Craw Ln in Moses...
Woman Killed Friday At Yakima Hotel
Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest homicide reported early Friday morning at a Yakima Hotel. Officers were called to the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First Street at about 2:00 am Friday because of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. Detectives are...
Black bear attack leaves woman hospitalized in Chelan County
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A woman was attacked by a female black bear early Saturday morning. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says officers reported a bear-human attack at a home next to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island in Leavenworth. WDFW says the woman let her dog out when an adult female black bear charged her. Officers were able to...
East Wenatchee Detached Garage Lost in Fire
A detached garage on Keller Avenue in East Wenatchee was lost in a fire Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a call of someone’s private car shop on fire on the 600 Block of Keller Avenue. The fire was 100 feet away from...
Woman recovering after an early morning bear attack in Leavenworth
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a bear in Leavenworth Saturday morning. Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) say a woman was letting her dog outside at around 7:00 a.m. when a black bear charged at her. Officials say the attack happened outside of her home, which is adjacent to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island.
Okanagan fire extinguish wildland fire that threatened multiple homes
METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday. According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek. When units arrived, they reported the fire was...
Black bear killed in Washington state after leaving woman, 68, with ‘severe’ injuries
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife killed a black bear Saturday morning, after it injured a woman near a park in downtown Leavenworth. A 68-year-old woman suffered “severe head and groin” injuries following a bear attack. Monika Haynes of the Chelan County Sheriff’s office said the call...
13-year-old Ephrata student arrested
EPHRATA - A 13-year-old Ephrata Middle School student has been arrested. According to the Ephrata Police, the teen was taken into custody after they allegedly made an in-person threat to another student on Friday after school on campus. Once police were notified of the incident, police went to an off-campus...
Stevens Pass road rage shooting victim left from Leavenworth after attending Oktoberfest
In an interview with KING 5, Carlin Taylor, the aunt of the road rage shooting victim who was killed on Stevens Pass, says her niece was returning home from Leavenworth after a fun weekend with friends. Taylor says her 24-year-old niece, Raelyn Davis was en route to her Everett home...
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident
Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
Moses Lake house fire kills one, severely injures another
MOSES LAKE - One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in the Larson Housing area of Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplowski confirmed that the blaze killed one person and injured another. The cousin of the man who lived in...
Passenger shot and killed as driver tries to escape road-rage incident, WA cops say
Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead after a road-rage incident in Skykomish, according to Washington State Patrol. Around 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, near milepost 63 on Route 2, a silver Kia Sorrento and Subaru SUV got into “a road rage” incident, according to a news release.
I-90 fully blocked near Ellensburg due to crash involving two semi-trucks
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Two semi trucks crashed just before 4:00 a.m. this morning near Ellensburg at exit 106. Washington State Patrol says eastbound I-90 is now fully blocked. Traffic diverted by @WSDOT_East. Tow at scene. pic.twitter.com/z4HpbL5Y7f — Trooper Jeremy Weber (@wspd6pio) October 19, 2022 There is no information yet regarding injuries. Tow trucks are currently at the scene. This is…
Horrific Bear Attack Leaves Washington Woman With ‘Significant Injuries’
A Washington woman is now recovering from what is being called “significant injuries” after being involved in a bear attack on Saturday (October 22nd). According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the bear attack occurred around 7 a.m. near Leavenworth, Washington. The woman, who remains unidentified, was then transported to a nearby hospital with significant injuries.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Moses Lake (WA)
In search of the best and fu things to do in Moses Lake, WA?. Moses Lake is a borough and the county seat of Grant County in the state of Washington, United States. It is the biggest town in Grant County and the 49th most populous in Washington State, with a population of twenty-five thousand, five hundred and eighty-three after the 2020 census.
Wenatchee Valley Community Make a Difference on Saturday
The Wenatchee Valley Community came together to make a difference on “Make a Difference Day” Saturday. October 22nd was the City of Wenatchee’s official Make a Difference day for Wenatchee Valley communities. News Radio 560 KPQ and Townsquare Media stations hosted the Coats for Kids collection drive,...
