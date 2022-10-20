CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a bear in Leavenworth Saturday morning. Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) say a woman was letting her dog outside at around 7:00 a.m. when a black bear charged at her. Officials say the attack happened outside of her home, which is adjacent to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island.

LEAVENWORTH, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO