East Wenatchee, WA

KIMA TV

YPD: Yakima man found dead on sidewalk; homicide investigation underway

According to a press release by the Yakima Police Department, this morning around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to reports of a person being assaulted on Chestnut Avenue between 6th and 7th street. Police say when they arrived, they found a dead man on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Woman Killed Friday At Yakima Hotel

Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest homicide reported early Friday morning at a Yakima Hotel. Officers were called to the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First Street at about 2:00 am Friday because of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. Detectives are...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Black bear attack leaves woman hospitalized in Chelan County

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A woman was attacked by a female black bear early Saturday morning. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says officers reported a bear-human attack at a home next to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island in Leavenworth. WDFW says the woman let her dog out when an adult female black bear charged her. Officers were able to...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Detached Garage Lost in Fire

A detached garage on Keller Avenue in East Wenatchee was lost in a fire Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a call of someone’s private car shop on fire on the 600 Block of Keller Avenue. The fire was 100 feet away from...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
q13fox.com

Woman recovering after an early morning bear attack in Leavenworth

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a bear in Leavenworth Saturday morning. Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) say a woman was letting her dog outside at around 7:00 a.m. when a black bear charged at her. Officials say the attack happened outside of her home, which is adjacent to Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KHQ Right Now

Okanagan fire extinguish wildland fire that threatened multiple homes

METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday. According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek. When units arrived, they reported the fire was...
METHOW, WA
ifiberone.com

13-year-old Ephrata student arrested

EPHRATA - A 13-year-old Ephrata Middle School student has been arrested. According to the Ephrata Police, the teen was taken into custody after they allegedly made an in-person threat to another student on Friday after school on campus. Once police were notified of the incident, police went to an off-campus...
EPHRATA, WA
MyNorthwest

Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident

Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
EVERETT, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake house fire kills one, severely injures another

MOSES LAKE - One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in the Larson Housing area of Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplowski confirmed that the blaze killed one person and injured another. The cousin of the man who lived in...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

I-90 fully blocked near Ellensburg due to crash involving two semi-trucks

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Two semi trucks crashed just before 4:00 a.m. this morning near Ellensburg at exit 106. Washington State Patrol says eastbound I-90 is now fully blocked. Traffic diverted by @WSDOT_East. Tow at scene. pic.twitter.com/z4HpbL5Y7f — Trooper Jeremy Weber (@wspd6pio) October 19, 2022 There is no information yet regarding injuries. Tow trucks are currently at the scene. This is…
ELLENSBURG, WA
Outsider.com

Horrific Bear Attack Leaves Washington Woman With ‘Significant Injuries’

A Washington woman is now recovering from what is being called “significant injuries” after being involved in a bear attack on Saturday (October 22nd). According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the bear attack occurred around 7 a.m. near Leavenworth, Washington. The woman, who remains unidentified, was then transported to a nearby hospital with significant injuries.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Moses Lake (WA)

In search of the best and fu things to do in Moses Lake, WA?. Moses Lake is a borough and the county seat of Grant County in the state of Washington, United States. It is the biggest town in Grant County and the 49th most populous in Washington State, with a population of twenty-five thousand, five hundred and eighty-three after the 2020 census.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Community Make a Difference on Saturday

The Wenatchee Valley Community came together to make a difference on “Make a Difference Day” Saturday. October 22nd was the City of Wenatchee’s official Make a Difference day for Wenatchee Valley communities. News Radio 560 KPQ and Townsquare Media stations hosted the Coats for Kids collection drive,...
WENATCHEE, WA

