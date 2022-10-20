Read full article on original website
Clayton County International Park to serve again as movie backdrop
JONESBORO — Clayton County International Park will serve as a backdrop for a highly anticipated Netflix movie starring Mille Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things.”. The movie, “The Electric State,” will use the park through the end of the year for rehearsing, photographing, filming and recording certain scenes, according to the resolution approved by the Board of Commission Oct. 18.
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County
These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page.
NewCold investment to be largest in Henry County's history
Gov. Brian P. Kemp has announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Henry County. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment — the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
McDonough resident forms group to help restore history of Heritage Park, Historic Village
McDONOUGH — Don Dunlap remembers when a historical marker was placed by the model No. 7 train at Heritage Park in the Historical Village of McDonough some years ago. The model train is a replica of the steam engine that was involved in the Camp Creek Parkway accident on June 23, 1900. The No. 7 train is a highlight for the retired teacher who would take his students to visit the site at 99 Lake Dow Road as part of his curriculum.
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Another Elite DB
Chris Peal, a 4-star corner out of Providence Day School (Nc.) has committed to Georgia. The Dawgs outlasted Michigan, South Carolina, and NC State for one of the best prospects in North Carolina.
