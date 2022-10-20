ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Flores making an impact in Pittsburgh as Miami return looms

By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hSP5_0igxkIsk00
Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as they go through drills during practice at training camp in Latrobe in August. Flores will make his return to South Florida Sunday night when the Steelers face the Miami Dolphins. Flores was fired by the Dolphins in January and later filed a lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins and two other teams. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PITTSBURGH — Myles Jack never thought about going into coaching once his playing career is over.

Then he met Brian Flores.

There’s something about the way the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach carries himself that Jack, an inside linebacker who like Flores is in his first year with the team, can’t shake.

Flores is demanding without being demeaning. Direct yet approachable. And fluent in things that stray far from the playing field.

“He’s not a cool person like you can hang out with him cool person, but you can talk to him about stuff outside of football. So he’s like the total package and coach.”

A coach who seemed to put his career at risk in February when he filed a landmark class action lawsuit in Manhattan federal court against the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and the NFL, claiming the league was “rife with racism.”

The 41-year-old Flores took the unprecedented step shortly after the Dolphin s fired him as head coach following three seasons in which the team went 24-25 and failed to make the playoffs.

Eight months later, Flores will return to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night when the Steelers (2-4) face Miami. It’s a game that’s been on the schedule since April, six weeks after Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin — who like Flores is Black — hired Flores to work with the team’s inside linebackers.

Tomlin stressed back in the spring his primary motivation wasn’t to make some sort of statement of support, but to simply add a decorated and well-respected coach who earned a fistful of Super Bowl rings as a defensive assistant on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England.

It’s why Tomlin dismissed the idea of Flores’ impending return to Miami as some sort of “revenge game.” The NFL coaching fraternity is small. Stick around long enough and eventually, you’ll end up facing a team you used to work for.

Flores has made a concerted effort to keep the lawsuit and the job separate, no matter how many times his players may try to goad him into talking about the extraordinary step he’s taking in hopes of creating a more level playing field for coaches of color in the future.

“He doesn’t bring it into work, even though we try to like mess with him and bring it up, he won’t like talk about it,” Jack said. “He keeps the main thing the main thing. So it’s cool.”

Don’t let the joking, however, fool you. Jack nodded and said “100%” when asked if he understands what’s at stake for Flores in his unprecedented legal battle with a league that has spent decades grappling with the proper way to broaden the candidate pool for high-profile jobs on coaching staffs and front offices.

Not that the Steelers are particularly worried about the coach they call “Flo.”

“We tell him all the time, ‘Coach Flores, don’t forget about us when you continue in your endeavors,” Jack said. “Hopefully he’s here and I’m here and we’re all here forever. But you know how this business works.”

Flores believes he does. It’s one of the reasons he took the NFL to court.

“My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come,” he said in a statement released by his lawyers on Feb. 1, the day the lawsuit was filed.

The case remains tied up in the courts, with a judge still contemplating to let it go to arbitration as the NFL wants or proceed toward a potential jury trial as Flores, Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks and former NFL assistant Ray Horton — who joined the lawsuit in April — prefer.

Regardless of the final outcome, Flores’ bold step has already made an impact. This week the NFL announced it will require key decision-makers — including owners — to participate in inclusive hiring training before starting a head coach or general manager search. That’s in addition to an expansion of the “Rooney Rule” announced in March designed to further widen the group of candidates interviewed for coaching and front office positions.

Meanwhile, Flores has returned to doing what he loves: teaching the game. He’s found willing pupils in Pittsburgh while working with a group that includes Jack, 2019 first-round pick Devin Bush and Rob Spillane, all of whom understand the significance of Flores returning to Miami, whether he wants to talk about it or not.

“We take (facing the Dolphins), as a unit, kind of personally,” Spillane said. “We want to make him proud.”

Perhaps just as importantly, they want to force Flores’ hand when he puts together his weekly report card. The standard to earn an ‘A’ — a rarity — is easy to understand if difficult to put into practice.

“He expects us to be Superman,” Bush said, later adding “(every) Monday you know you’re gonna get a grade sheet and if you’re not Superman then you’re gonna get a bad grade.”

To prove his point, Bush pointed out he did not earn a “plus” for swatting away a potential game-tying 2-point conversion attempt by Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of last week’s upset over Tampa Bay.

Why?

“(Because) you’re supposed to do that,” Bush said.

Yet Flores is a teacher with a conscience. When he goes through the video, he allows his players to offer a defense for why they made certain choices during a given play. It feels less like a quiz and more like an exchange of ideas.

“We are able to speak our minds and tell him how we feel about certain things,” Spillane said. “I love being able to work with a guy like that.”

NOTES: QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) practiced without limitations for a second straight day on Thursday. He is expected to start on Sunday if he clears concussion protocol … S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), CB Cam Sutton (hamstring), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and CB Levi Wallace (hamstring) also practiced Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

This time Ravens hold on late, 23-20 against Cleveland

BALTIMORE — Gus Edwards scored two touchdowns in his long-awaited return, staking Baltimore to a double-digit lead in the second half. Those haven’t exactly been safe this season for the Ravens, but this time they managed to hold on. Baltimore avoided another fourth-quarter collapse thanks to a couple...
BALTIMORE, MD
Times Leader

Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench on Monday night to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England.
CHICAGO, IL
Times Leader

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers aren’t getting much help

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Tom Brady threw a perfect deep ball to a wide-open Mike Evans on the third play of the game that would’ve been a 64-yard touchdown pass if the star receiver hadn’t dropped it. No problem? Not this year. Evans’...
WASHINGTON STATE
Times Leader

Tua, Dolphins survive scoreless 2nd half to beat Steelers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted his team to generate more turnovers. Before Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dolphins hadn’t intercepted an opposing quarterback since the season opener against New England. However, despite a scoreless second half, Miami held on to defeat the Steelers 16-10 Sunday night thanks to two interceptions of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the game’s closing minutes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Times Leader

Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Brady hasn’t been in this position in two decades — a game under .500 this far into the NFL season. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third time in four games Sunday to fall to 3-4. It came in stunning fashion, a 21-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, a team that had lost 12 of 13 games and was playing with a third-string quarterback and under an interim head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Times Leader

Playoffs in reach for Giants, who keep silencing doubters

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — During the first seven weeks of the season, there has been a lot of head-scratching going on about the New York Giants. Every time Brian Daboll’s team has found a way to win, the feeling has been the run will end next week. No team goes from winning four games the previous year to challenging for the NFL’s best record.
MINNESOTA STATE
Times Leader

Walker, Goodwin lead Seahawks to 37-23 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Expected by many to end up in the NFC West basement, the Seattle Seahawks instead are leading the division after seven weeks. Seattle vaulted into the division lead with its most impressive victory over the season. Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
Times Leader

Not about to give up on MNF? Then try this play

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. My run of whiffing on the Monday Night Football game continued last week, in excruciating fashion. The Chargers, as 4.5-point favorites, won by a field goal, in a game with the Broncos that should never have been that close. On, I...
Times Leader

Hall hurt after 62-yard TD in Jets’ 16-9 win over Broncos

DENVER — Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien’s fourth-down pass...
DENVER, CO
Times Leader

Patrick Mahomes’ 3 TDs lead Chiefs past 49ers 44-23

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Falling into an early hole was just what the Kansas City Chiefs needed to get going. Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns to rally Kansas City back from another double-digit deficit in the Chiefs’ 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Times Leader

Edwards, running game were key for Ravens against Browns

BALTIMORE — Roughly 21 months since he last played in a game that counted, Gus Edwards was on the field for the Baltimore Ravens. Then he was in the end zone. “It always feels like a release,” he said. “You work hard all week, you go over the same plays all week, and you envision everything being a touchdown. It always feels like a release, but this one was special for me coming off the injury. Like I said — and I’m going to keep saying it — it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy