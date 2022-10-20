Read full article on original website
Northampton County deputy sheriffs honored for saving accident victim
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County honored two deputy sheriffs for saving a young man found unresponsive after a car accident. Jonathan Garcia and Edward Repyneck were honored for their rescue efforts in the Sept. 14 crash in Hanover Township. The deputies responded to a radio report of a vehicle crashing...
Man gets life sentence for deadly drive-by shooting in Lansdale
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The second man convicted in a deadly drive-by shooting in Montgomery County has learned his fate. Chong Ling Dan was sentenced Monday to life in prison for his role in the shooting death of Ebony Pack in her car in 2020, said the county district attorney's office.
17-year-old student charged with making threats against Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A teenage student has been charged in connection with a threat made against Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts. The Bethlehem Police Department posted on Facebook saying a 17-year-old student at the school was found as the source of the false threat. The anonymous threat...
Mom threatened daughter, police, before 3-hour standoff, police say
JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County mom is facing charges after police say she threatened her daughter and then police. Kathleen Kattner, 52, barricaded herself inside her Jim Thorpe home after threatening her juvenile daughter with a knife Sunday night, police said in a news release Monday. When police...
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
Fire tears through Chestnuthill Township home
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A house in Monroe County sustained significant damage in a fire. The fire was reported late Sunday night in the first block of Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township. Parts of at least two walls crumbled in the flames. No injuries were reported, emergency dispatchers said. There's...
Flames heavily damage Montgomery County home
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Flames caused heavy damage to a home in Montgomery County. The fire erupted Saturday night on Guinness Lane in Montgomery Township. Emergency communications officials say no one was hurt. It's unclear what caused the fire.
Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
Threat prompts evacuation at Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A high school in Bethlehem was evacuated Monday morning while police investigated a threat. An anonymous threat involving the Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School was reported shortly after 8 a.m., said Bethlehem police. School administrators decided to evacuate the building, in the city's south side, while...
Allentown police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North 7th Street. Police said their preliminary investigation indicates one person was shot and taken to the hospital. There's no word on that person's condition or whether...
Study reveals flaws in Exeter Twp. internal controls
EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night heard about deficiencies in the township's internal controls. Jim Kimmel, a principal at Hamilton & Musser PC, Mechanicsburg, gave a highlights report of the firm's study of the township's internal controls and their recommendations for improvements.
Arrest warrant issued for 2nd suspect in Pottstown double homicide
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- There are new developments surrounding a shooting in Pottstown that left two teenagers dead. Authorities have identified a second suspect in connection to the Monday night shooting. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said an arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Deonte "Taz" Kelly of Philadelphia.
Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for thieves who are "terrorizing" grocery stores. Police say wallets have been stolen from people in several grocery stores in Palmer Township. Credit cards taken from those wallets were later used. Police believe the man pictured above is among those...
5 charged in puppy mill scheme, AG says
Five people from Philadelphia are accused of ripping off dog breeders in Lancaster County to the tune of $430,000. Authorities say the group used social media sites like Instagram to sell dogs that members bought with fake money and bogus checks. They say the group bought in-demand breeds like French...
Suspect identified in Uni Mart clown mask robbery
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. -- Police have identified a man accused of robbing a Uni Mart while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword. William Clancy, 39, of the Albrightsville area, will be charged with three counts of robbery, reckless endangerment, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of instruments of a crime.
Berks opens ballot drop boxes ahead of Nov. 8 election
READING, Pa. - Voters can now drop off their completed mail-in and absentee ballots in Berks County. The county opened its two drop box locations at 8 a.m. Monday. One is at the Berks County Services Center, on the first floor of 633 Court Street in Reading. There are also...
Northampton County seeks state grant for pedestrian bridge to link trails around Minsi Lake
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. -- Northampton County is seeking a state grant for a pedestrian bridge that would complete a 2.5 mile circuit around Minsi Lake and be a big step toward making the lake and surrounding green space accessible to all. The trail around the lake in Upper...
Allentown car meet honors baby's life, family
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown car meet turned into an emotional tribute. The group remembered a baby who lost his battle with a rare birth defect within weeks of being born. "Nobody expects that, no parent wakes up in the morning and expects to be next to your child fighting his life in bed," said Carlos Quiros Jr., father of little Aiden.
Crash, fire temporarily closed PA Turnpike
MILFORD TWP., Pa. -- A car went up in flames following a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The wreck and fire happened Saturday afternoon on I-476 North in Milford Township. It's a few miles from the Quakertown exit in upper Bucks County. One vehicle was destroyed by flames and another...
Pottstown held its 8th annual Haunts on High Street
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- An annual fall tradition returned to Pottstown Saturday afternoon. The community's Halloween Parade made its way through the downtown area. There were lots of colorful costumes, decorated vehicles, and band music to entertain all those who came out. The parade finished up the borough's Eighth Annual Haunts...
