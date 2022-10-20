How did Governor Walz get so much wealth from a teachers salary and a Governors salary that does not rate in the top ten of the state. Kind of fishy. You don’t get to be a millionaire on that.
why the hell do we need an investment guy working with the government. what are they investing our money in George soros? activism, Planned Parenthood.?
no wonder our taxes are so high in the state paying bones doing jobs yeah how much of that money did they take from the 9 billion dollars of on their pockets come on it's not worth a dab these people and they ain't doing their jobs have to time they just sitting there whatever they're doing just screwing around.
Related
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers
5 Good Ways to Piss Off a Minnesotan
GOP Challenger Scott Jensen Mocked For Sweet Bro Compliment To Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
MN Schools Built With No Girls' Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Scammers Are Targeting Minnesota Women With These Apps
Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?
Avoid Moving To Iowa If You Can’t Handle This Stuff
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
Sunday night debates: AG, SOS and Gov. Walz declines debate with Jensen
A Newer Cloud Formation Spotted In Minnesota Looks Like A Lake In The Sky
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
VP Kamala Harris visits Minnesota Saturday to campaign for Dem candidates
Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder
Who Does Target Give Political Donations To?
Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District Debate from Brainerd
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 25