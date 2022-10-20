ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 25

Sheila Bodell Hoerner
4d ago

How did Governor Walz get so much wealth from a teachers salary and a Governors salary that does not rate in the top ten of the state. Kind of fishy. You don’t get to be a millionaire on that.

Reply(14)
18
Donald Quick
4d ago

why the hell do we need an investment guy working with the government. what are they investing our money in George soros? activism, Planned Parenthood.?

Reply
12
David Schulte
4d ago

no wonder our taxes are so high in the state paying bones doing jobs yeah how much of that money did they take from the 9 billion dollars of on their pockets come on it's not worth a dab these people and they ain't doing their jobs have to time they just sitting there whatever they're doing just screwing around.

Reply
4
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above. 
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

5 Good Ways to Piss Off a Minnesotan

As Minnesotans, there are very few things in this world that tick us off, but when someone mentions something we don’t like, boy do we go off, leaving that Minnesota Nice high and dry. As a fellow Minnesotan, I can definitely say if someone brings these topics up, I will be furious!
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?

I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Sunday night debates: AG, SOS and Gov. Walz declines debate with Jensen

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The candidates seeking the offices of Minnesota attorney general and secretary of state squared off in back-to-back televised debates on Sunday, making their final pitches to voters two weeks before Election Day.  MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideDFL incumbent Keith Ellison faces GOP challenger Jim Schultz in a closely watched race that's a dead heat in recent polling. Ellison is seeking his second four-year term, while Schultz seeks to break a stalemate for Republicans in that office, which his party hasn't won in 50 years. The exchanges between the candidates were tense at times during Sunday's showdown, which was their...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District Debate from Brainerd

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber and Democratic challenger State Rep. Jen Schultz squared off in another 8th Congressional District debate on Monday, this time from Madden’s Town Hall at Madden’s Resort in Brainerd. The debate was presented by the League of Women Voters, Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce, and...
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.

TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
TAMARACK, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy