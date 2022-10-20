ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal

From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
102.5 The Bone

Dems are suddenly playing defense on abortion

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
FLORIDA STATE
thetrace.org

Small Gunmakers Find Lucrative Opportunity in State Weapons Bans

NEW from THE TRACE: Guns recovered by Mexico’s military come mostly from U.S. makers. In the wake of a judge’s decision to throw out the Mexican government’s lawsuit against the gun industry, The Trace obtained data that demonstrates how American companies produce many of the weapons driving cartel violence. The data details every firearm recovered by the Mexican military between 2010 and May of 2020 — almost 125,000 weapons, including machine guns, grenade launchers, and tens of thousands of pistols and rifles. Taken together, the numbers tell a damning story of iconic American gunmakers’ involvement in a decade of Mexican bloodshed, Champe Barton, Alain Stephens, and Steve Fisher report. Read their story here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

8 in 10 Democrats, Republicans say opposition would destroy America if not stopped: survey

Majorities of Republicans and Democrats in a new poll said that the political opposition would destroy America as we know it if it is not stopped. The NBC News poll, published on Sunday, found that 81 percent of Democratic respondents said the GOP “poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it,” while 17 percent of Democrats surveyed disagreed.
The Hill

Biden to call out Republicans for attacks on student loan forgiveness plan

President Biden on Friday will blast Republican lawmakers for attacks on his student loan forgiveness plan in remarks at Delaware State University. “He will … call out Republican members of Congress attacking his efforts to give middle-class families some additional breathing room even as these very officials had hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own pandemic…
DELAWARE STATE
William Davis

Survey Finds Delaware Voters Overwhelmingly Favor Legalizing Cannabis

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Nearly three out of four Democrats in Delaware voted in favor of the cannabis legalization measure that the state's Democratic governor rejected earlier this year, and a sizable majority of people in Delaware agree with this stance.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy