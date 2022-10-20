Read full article on original website
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing
Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Washington Examiner
Hilarious and lame: Biden tries to blame Republican governors for his border crisis
The flight of illegal immigrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, organized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the political gift that keeps on giving. According to the Democrats, this flight so traumatized the immigrants involved that a civil rights lawsuit has been filed on their behalf. But...
'It would make the President look bad': Why Biden administration 'pressured Dem mayor of El Paso NOT to declare state of emergency over migrant crisis'
Politicians in Texas claim that the Biden administration has pressured them to avoid declaring a state of emergency in relation to the southern border crisis because the optics aren't good, a new report reveals. A council member in El Paso told The New York Post that Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Washington Examiner
Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal
From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
Dems are suddenly playing defense on abortion
Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
White House, top Dems silent on historic migrant deaths while GOP blames Biden, vows action at southern border
The White House, top Democrats in Congress have largely been silent on the new CBP numbers revealing the deadliest year ever at the border in FY 22, while Republicans blame the Biden administration.
WMTW
Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills responds to false claims in Maine Republican Party attack ad
BATH, Maine -- Oct. 20, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills is debunking a Maine Republican Party 30-second TV attack that accuses her of imposing one new tax, a nonexistent grocery tax, and trying to raise another, the state's gas tax, which she never did. Mills said in...
New York Times article warns Democrats' worst midterm fears being realized: 'Red October has arrived'
A New York Times article sounded the alarm on Thursday with a warning to Democrats that “Red October” is here as critical midterm elections are a few weeks away.
thetrace.org
Small Gunmakers Find Lucrative Opportunity in State Weapons Bans
NEW from THE TRACE: Guns recovered by Mexico’s military come mostly from U.S. makers. In the wake of a judge’s decision to throw out the Mexican government’s lawsuit against the gun industry, The Trace obtained data that demonstrates how American companies produce many of the weapons driving cartel violence. The data details every firearm recovered by the Mexican military between 2010 and May of 2020 — almost 125,000 weapons, including machine guns, grenade launchers, and tens of thousands of pistols and rifles. Taken together, the numbers tell a damning story of iconic American gunmakers’ involvement in a decade of Mexican bloodshed, Champe Barton, Alain Stephens, and Steve Fisher report. Read their story here.
Mainstream media frustrated by voters as midterms break in GOP’s direction
The mainstream media has one line of messaging about the GOP in upcoming November elections, but voters and polls across the board aren't falling in line.
AOL Corp
8 in 10 Democrats, Republicans say opposition would destroy America if not stopped: survey
Majorities of Republicans and Democrats in a new poll said that the political opposition would destroy America as we know it if it is not stopped. The NBC News poll, published on Sunday, found that 81 percent of Democratic respondents said the GOP “poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it,” while 17 percent of Democrats surveyed disagreed.
Biden schooled for equating PPP loans with student loan handout to bash GOP: ‘Policy-illiterate talking point'
Prominent conservatives on Twitter educated President Joe Biden after he claimed that Republicans who received PPP loans for their businesses during the pandemic, and who are now critical of his student loan handout, are hypocrites. He called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and others by name for this during...
MSNBC, New York Times, 'The View' panic that voters care more about economy than 'threats to democracy'
Media figures agonized over the idea that voters placed more emphasis on the economy and inflation versus threats to U.S. democracy heading into the midterms.
Biden to call out Republicans for attacks on student loan forgiveness plan
President Biden on Friday will blast Republican lawmakers for attacks on his student loan forgiveness plan in remarks at Delaware State University. “He will … call out Republican members of Congress attacking his efforts to give middle-class families some additional breathing room even as these very officials had hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own pandemic…
Survey Finds Delaware Voters Overwhelmingly Favor Legalizing Cannabis
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Nearly three out of four Democrats in Delaware voted in favor of the cannabis legalization measure that the state's Democratic governor rejected earlier this year, and a sizable majority of people in Delaware agree with this stance.
Nicolle Wallace Suggests U.S. Elections Need Help Reserved For 'Threatened' Democracies
But Democratic Rep. Jim Himes pushed back on the MSNBC anchor's suggestion, saying he's "not there" yet.
