Kirkland, WA

capitolhillseattle.com

One of Seattle’s most dangerous intersections for red-light crashes, 23rd and John finally gets safety upgrades including new protected turn signals

The Seattle Department of Transportation still has a long road ahead to meeting the city’s “Vision Zero” goals but new street projects are addressing some of the most notoriously dangerous intersections around Capitol Hill. Over the weekend, SDOT crews tackled work to finally overhaul the busy 23rd...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

$1.5 million worth of drugs found in Everett apartment

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities said they recovered $1.5 million worth of drugs from an Everett apartment on Wednesday night. Detectives seized "3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, over 100,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, over 21,000 grams of methamphetamine, and 101 gallons of ethanol," according to the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF), which consists of local, state and federal detectives and special agents as well as personnel from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Everett and Lynnwood police departments.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Tacoma Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting

Tacoma Police hope the public recognizes the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Detectives say Oct. 2, at 7:38 p.m., a white Volkswagon Jetta and a gray Honda Accord were loitering in the parking lot of Billy B’s Tavern at 1213 S 56th Street. The pictured red Honda Civic...
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Police: Harassment investigation, ‘psychotic’ string of shootings led up to MLK and Union killing — UPDATE: Charged

Court and police documents have provided new details in what led up to last week’s killing of a Central District man outside his MLK and Union business. D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. was gunned down Wednesday night outside The Postman, the mailing services shop he opened with his wife KeAnna Pickett in 2018. The father, business owner, and youth football coach was 31.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: WSP arrests man who disguised himself as a WSDOT worker to steal wire near West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who disguised himself as a construction worker, and tried to steal wire near the West Seattle Bridge on Monday. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), at around 1:30 p.m., one of their signal tech operators spotted someone pulling wire from a conduit and a junction box on the side of the northbound I-5 ramp to the West Seattle Bridge. These wires are essential, because they power streetlights, traffic signals and anything else that help drivers on the road.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

SDOT: New on-street paid parking rates to take effect Monday

Starting Monday, Oct. 24, new on-street paid parking rates will take effect at several locations throughout Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation announced Thursday. SDOT said rates are staying the same or decreasing at around two-thirds of parking locations and times around the city. The most common rate is $0.50...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Second suspect arrested after elderly bystander at park killed in drug deal gone bad

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested the second suspect Saturday in connection to the deadly shooting of an elderly bystander at a Lynnwood park in April. The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) said Carl Bridgmon, 70, was shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. on April 5 while sitting in his vehicle at Daleway Park, which the retired man enjoyed going to often, according to his family.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

King County looks to double conservation property tax

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voters will decide on a proposed property tax increase that would restore funding to a conservation program. King County Proposition 1 will appear on the November general election ballot. If approved by voters, it would restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 at a rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or an estimated $21.75 more per year.
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Police search for teens responsible for spree of robberies, random attacks in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are working to identify a group of teenagers who committed a series of violent robberies in and around Lakewood earlier this week. The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is warning people in Lakewood and Tacoma to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Based on the surveillance video from each incident, the suspects are dangerous and appear to attack at random. The victims' ages range between 18 and 78 years old.
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Edmonds Police: Man arrested after hours-long standoff

EDMONDS, Wash. - A burglary and assault suspect was arrested in Edmonds following an hours-long standoff Sunday morning. Edmonds Police say a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man previously trespassed at a motel near 220th and Hwy 99, then returned Sunday around 3 a.m. and stood in the lobby with a large knife.
EDMONDS, WA
gigharbornow.org

Man driving stolen truck dies in crash on Highway 302

A 40-year-old Seattle man died in a collision Friday morning on Highway 302 west of Purdy. The man, who hasn’t been named pending next of kin notification, was driving a 2020 Penske box truck westbound (away from the spit) near Gateway Park at 8:11 a.m., according to a Washington State Patrol report.
SEATTLE, WA

