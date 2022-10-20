Parker McCollum Resists George Strait, John Mayer Comparisons — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand

Read full article on original website
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Adeem the Artist, Teni Rane + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks. Adeem the Artist. "Middle of the...
Are Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce Collaborating at the CMA Awards?
Kelsea Ballerini enlisted Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce for a song on her recent Subject to Change album called "You're Drunk, Go Home," and some are speculating that the three powerhouse singers may reunite to perform the song on the upcoming CMA Awards. TMZ reports that "production sources" related to...
Kelly Clarkson Puts Some Soul Into Cover of Jackson Dean’s ‘Don’t Come Lookin’ [Watch]
One of the things that makes The Kelly Clarkson Show so unique is Kelly Clarkson's version of karaoke, "Kellyoke." Each day, she covers a song from just about any genre to show off her vocal range and highlight another artist with her vocal flair and callouts. This week, Clarkson put...
Garth Brooks Reveals the Tattoos — Yes, Multiple — He Got to Honor His Family
Garth Brooks has never been much for tattoos, but now he has some pretty extensive ink, thanks to a deal he made with his daughter. During a recent appearance on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, the country megastar shared that he recently got tattooed in honor of his family.
From ‘Closeted Fan’ to ‘Super Swifty': A Review of Taylor Swift’s “Midnights”
“This is Me Trying” to stay focused at work today on anything other than Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights being available to the public. I’ve been distracted and losing my mind since my alarm went off at 4 AM today. Let’s back it up for a minute....
