ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Pryor Teacher Is Finalist For Oklahoma Teacher Of The Year

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTPSQ_0igxi6Ir00

Twelve teachers were recently named finalists for Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year. One of the finalists, Julie Osburn, is a second grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Pryor.

Every morning as Osburn is setting up her classroom, she is greeted by her second-grade students who are excited to get to learning. It's one of the reasons Osburn continues teaching after 28 years.

“Just being around the kids and knowing that they care about you, and they want to be around you and they're excited and ready to learn, it makes it great and makes me want to be here,” Osburn said.

Osburn is representing one of the smallest school districts being considered for this award. Her co-workers think no one deserves the nomination more.

"She is here for those kids,” Melinda Thornton, Assistant Principal, said. “She is here for every single one of those kids that needs one person to believe in them and to instill that belief in themselves as well."

Students in Mrs. Osburn's classroom are learning about the elements of storytelling, and Osburn uses classics like “Charlotte's Web” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” for her lessons. But she always likes to add a fun element to keep her students engaged.

"You never know what Mrs. Osburn is going to pull out of her hat of tricks or what she's going to dress up as or what's going to be happening in her classroom,” Thornton said. “I mean it is just fun and exciting and just love all the time in that room.”

Although teachers have faced many challenges over the past couple of years, Osburn believes it's given her a new purpose.

"Even though we had to go through that bad time, I think it brought something back to education because we really felt like 'yes we are needed, and the kids want to be here,’” Osburn said.

The Teacher of the Year will be announced in March.

Comments / 0

Related
pryorinfopub.com

"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

State Superintendent Hofmeister: COVID-19 Vaccines Will Not Be Required For Public School Students

State Superintendent, and Democratic candidate for governor, Joy Hofmeister says COVID-19 vaccines will not be required for public school children. Hofmeister's decision comes following new guidance from the CDC recommending children continue to get no-and low-cost access to vaccines once the federal government stops covering the cost. Hofmeister's comments follow...
KSN News

Oklahoma man sentenced to life; called “wicked” during hearing

JAY, Okla. (KSNF) – A lifelong friend of a murdered Delaware County, Oklahoma, woman called her killer a “wicked coward” and “greedy” while reading a victim impact statement. John Hackathorn, 54, of Zena, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty on Monday in Delaware County District Court in Jay to the November 2020 slaying of his wife, Mary Ann […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Governor Stitt and Health Commissioner Reed clarify that kids in Oklahoma are not required to get vaccination to attend school

Oklahoma City – The office of Governor Kevin Stitt issued a press release with a statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved adding the COVID-19 vaccine to childhood immunization schedules. “Regardless of what the CDC in Washington...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

The Race for Oklahoma Governor: Democratic Party nominee Joy Hofmeister

Capitol Insider talks to the Democratic Party nominee for governor of Oklahoma: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, government…and elections…in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. Our guest is State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Democratic Party nominee for governor. Thanks for taking the time to visit with us.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel

In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy