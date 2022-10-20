ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform

One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
iheart.com

New Polls Look At Key Senate Races

New polls are examining some key Senate races that may determine which party controls that body for the next two years. A CNN survey which looked at Pennsylvania found 51% of likely voters support Democrat John Fetterman, 45 Republican Mehmet Oz. In Wisconsin, Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has 50% support...
