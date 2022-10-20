Read full article on original website
Related
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Prevention
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Sparks Strong Reactions With News He Could ‘Finally Announce’
Wilmer Valderrama isn't just Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS anymore. He's now a shareholder in iHeartMedia's "My Cultura" podcast — and fans couldn't be more thrilled for him. The NCIS star, who has been on the CBS crime drama for the past eight years, took to Instagram to...
Global Screen Boards Sales On ‘Lassie – A New Adventure’, Releases First Image Ahead Of AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Global Screen has acquired international distribution rights to the live-action family drama Lassie – A New Adventure ahead of the AFM and released the first image for the upcoming feature which is due to hit big screens in 2023. The German-language feature is a sequel to Hanno Olderdissen’s 2019 reboot Lassie Come Home and reunites the director with young actor Nico Marischka in a cast also featuring Justus von Dohnányi and Katharina Schüttlerother. Inspired by Eric Knight’s 1940 children’s classic, this new adventure sees collie dog protagonist Lassie investigate the mysterious disappearances of several pedigree dogs, with the help of best...
Fremantle Entertainment Boss Rob Clark to Retire in 2023
Long-time Fremantle executive Rob Clark, who has been virtually synonymous with the company’s success in the global formats business, is retiring after almost 20 years. The director of Global Entertainment — an animated character well known to many in the international industry — will officially depart in February 2023. Fremantle has confirmed that there will be a replacement hired for the role in due course. Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin said of Clark in a statement: “For the past 20 years, Rob has been one of the key architects of our vast and successful Global Entertainment business. When we talk about connecting creativity...
Comments / 0