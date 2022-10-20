(WXYZ) — An attorney for Detroit businessman Robert Carmack said a judge this month dismissed charges against him regarding a land deal in Detroit. In December 2018, Carmack turned himself in to police while facing four felony charges related to a piece of property he sold on Melville Avenue in Detroit that Carmack says he was properly deeded by the city in 2007. He sold it in 2016 for a $1 million profit.

