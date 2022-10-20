Read full article on original website
Student wounded in Oxford High School shooting reacts to Ethan Crumbley's guilty plea
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — “It was scary at first, you know, it was a lot,” Aiden Watson said. Shot in the leg in a classroom by Ethan Crumbley, Aiden Watson is still dealing with his emotions nearly a year after that horrifically tragic day at Oxford High School.
How Oxford shooter's guilty plea could impact his parents' trial
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Very few words were said as Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 counts against him in the deadly shooting at Oxford High School, waiving his right to a trial. It's a relief to parents like Linda Watson. “It was really, really hard to hear,"...
Officials, attorneys speak following Ethan Crumbley guilty plea in Oxford High School shooting
(WXYZ) — The defense attorney for Ethan Crumbley and other attorneys representing victims' families spoke Monday, shortly after Crumbley pleaded guilty in the Oxford High School shooting. Paulette Loftin, Crumbley's attorney, said that he was remorseful for the shooting, which killed four students and injured seven other people, including...
Suspect dead, victim hospitalized after 13-hour standoff with DPD
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A suspect is dead and a woman is in the hospital after the man allegedly assaulted her for several hours. The 13-hour standoff ended when Detroit police shot the suspect, who they say raised his weapon. That makes three barricaded situations in less than a week...
'We're still in shock': Man charged in roommate's murder in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News is learning more about the murder of a Detroit man on the city's east side. Police found John Boble dead in his apartment on Oct. 10. After an investigation, police arrested Corey Canty, Boble's roommate and friend. Canty is due in 36th District Court on Wednesday for a probable cause conference.
Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local businessman went above and beyond in Washtenaw County last week to help an elderly Dundee woman recover nearly $12,000 in cash; money that would have been sent to a scammer. The victim didn’t want us to use her name, so we’ll call her...
Attorney says charges dismissed against Detroit businessman Robert Carmack
(WXYZ) — An attorney for Detroit businessman Robert Carmack said a judge this month dismissed charges against him regarding a land deal in Detroit. In December 2018, Carmack turned himself in to police while facing four felony charges related to a piece of property he sold on Melville Avenue in Detroit that Carmack says he was properly deeded by the city in 2007. He sold it in 2016 for a $1 million profit.
Oxford community members look toward healing journey
OXFORD, Mich. — If you walk through downtown Oxford, you’ll find a sign that reads "Oxford Strong" in the window of almost every business. As the pre-trial of the Oxford High School shooter got underway Monday morning, the victims were heavy on the minds of people inside Evergreens Coffee and Bakeshop on S. Washington.
25-year-old woman killed in forklift accident in Sterling Heights
(WXYZ) — Sterling Heights police say a 25-year-old woman was killed in a forklift accident overnight. The incident reportedly happened around midnight on Mitchell Drive. According to officials, the woman was driving the forklift when it turned on its side and fell on top of the victim. Police say...
Taylor police searching for missing teen last seen on Oct. 19
TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Taylor Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen. Savaeh Pauli, 13, was last seen on October 19 at 1:00 a.m. Pauli, a white female, is approximately 5 feet and four inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark hair and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black backpack.
Monday is deadline for Michigan residents to register to vote online or by mail
LANSING, Mich. — Monday, Oct. 24, is the last day for Michigan residents to register to vote online or by mail for the Nov. 8 general election. To register online, visit Michigan Voter Information Center Website by midnight. For mailing voting applications, the application must be postmarked with today's date.
Detroit church giving away $25K in free gas
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit church is giving away $25,000 in free gas on Sunday. Citadel of Praise on Lyndon St. is partnering with five Detroit gas stations. The giveaway starts at 11 a.m. "We want to have an impact, not just spiritually but naturally," said Pastor Spencer T....
$40M recycling center planned for Detroit, aims to increase participation
(WXYZ) — Detroit is getting a new recycling center and it means more access for more Detroit residents. However, many Detroiters don’t know the city has an opt-in instead of an opt-out policy and they likely already have access if they only request it. The new center will...
Family of Taya Land, girl left on I-94, release balloons to honor her life
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Blue and purple were Taya Land's favorite colors. Saturday evening family members brought dozens of blue and purple balloons to the neighborhood Land grew up in in Detroit. Family released the balloons into the air to honor the loss the beloved 17-year-old who was lost too...
WB I-94 at Oakwood reopens after fatal crash
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — MSP confirms the reopening of westbound I-94 at Oakwood in Allen Park due to a fatal vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. MSP troopers were dispatched Saturday morning at approximately 6:30 a.m. to the area of I-94 at Oakwood for reports of a car hitting a pedestrian.
People gather in Livonia for reproductive rights march ahead of Nov. election
LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the November election approaches, conversations surrounding topics like abortion are heating up. In addition to a choice of senate and gubernatorial candidates, Michiganders will have the ability to decide the future of abortion rights via Proposal 22-3. While Democrats say the proposal will restore the rights to abortion under Roe V. Wade, opponents say it strips families of parental rights and is too extreme.
$5M investment helps University of Michigan share self-driving car test track with other colleges
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — We have taken you to Mcity before. It is the University of Michigan’s model city used as a test track for autonomous vehicles. The problem? It is just in one location. On Monday the university celebrated the launch of Mcity 2.0, which aims to overcome that limitation.
Another significant drop for gas prices in metro Detroit this week
Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit saw another significant drop over the past week, according to AAA Michigan. The organization reports that prices in metro Detroit and in Michigan are down 16 cents from a week ago. In metro Detroit, drivers are now paying an average of $3.92 per...
Detroit Weather: One warm day in the 70s then rain returns
This Evening: Some high clouds increase to where we will be mostly cloudy. Temps will drop into the 60s. Wind: S15-25 mph. Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a low of 55°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 72°. Rain could begin...
Detroit City Distillery releasing limited-edition Honey Bourbon on Nov. 11
(WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery is once again releasing its limited-edition Honey Bourbon next month, a great time as the weather gets cold and the drink can warm you up. The Detroit-based distillery in Eastern Market again teamed up with Bees in the D for the bourbon, and the Bourbon Barrel-Aged Honey, which will be released on Nov. 11.
