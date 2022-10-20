Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
DA issues statement in infant death case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - District Attorney Jared Williams spoke with FOX54 in the case of 6-month-old Samson Scott, who died under suspicious circumstances last week. When Samson Scott's parents, Salena Tyler and Tyrone Scott, were arrested Wednesday in connection to their infant's death, the FOX54 News Now team began poring over documents on the death of another child, Samson's older brother Travis, who died while in the parents' care in 2021.
wgac.com
Richmond County Woman and Boyfriend Sentenced to Life for Child’s Death
A Richmond County woman and her boyfriend have been sentenced to life in prison in connection with the death of her 12-year-old son in 2020. Authorities say Derrick Camp was brutally beaten by 39-year-old Clarence Brown and starved for getting something to eat without permission. Officials say the boy weighed just 66 pounds at the time of his death.
WRDW-TV
Augusta mom, boyfriend get prison for punishing boy to death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury found a man guilty last week in the 2020 murder of his girlfriend’s son – a boy who was punished to death for getting a jelly packet of the cabinet to eat. The boy’s mom had pleaded guilty to murder, District Attorney...
WRDW-TV
Alleged victim speaks out about fights at the Youth Challenge Academy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After fights forced officials at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon to cancel class, we’re learning more about what happened from a cadet in the program. On Monday, we got an update from the Georgia National Guard on what they call “escalating incidents” last...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting a week ago on Washington Road. Reginald Eugene Johnson, 32, of Augusta, was fatally shot late Oct. 17 at 3024 Washington Road, a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins location just west of Interstate 20. Johnson was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m.
Grovetown teen charged after hitting and killing pedestrian
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – An 18-year-old is behind bars after hitting and killing a pedestrian on William Few Parkway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Corey McMurray was heading west towards Chastain Drive when he hit Christopher Herrin. Herrin was walking along the shoulder when he was hit and thrown into the treeline on […]
Man charged with murdering girlfriend’s son sentenced to Life in Prison
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man stood trial last week for 3 counts of Murder, and 4 counts of Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree. Last Friday, a Richmond County Jury found Clarence Brown guilty of all counts. Brown was sentenced to Life in Prison without Parole. He murdered his girlfriend’s 12-year-old child on […]
wfxg.com
Columbia County investigating two deadly crashes
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County investigators are looking into two deadly crashes that happened last week. The first happened just before 9:30 p.m. Oct 20 on westbound I-20 near Appling Harlem Rd. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped in the left lane due to traffic, with a 2016 Honda Accord directly behind it. The sheriff's office says a third vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Michael Glenn of Washington, Georgia, was distracted as he approached the stopped traffic and struck the read of the Accord. The Silverado's driver saw the crash happen and attempted to move into the right lane to avoid being struck. The impact pushed the Accord into the rear of the Silverado and the Pathfinder also slammed into the truck's rear end. The sheriff's off has obtained a warrant for Michael Glenn, charging him with homicide by vehicle.
WRDW-TV
Evans Middle School student charged with threatening violence
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans Middle School student has been charged with making a threat of violence against the school. It happened Monday according to the Columbia County School District. Students reported to school administrators that another student made threatening comments. Upon further investigation, the student was charged with...
wfxg.com
FIRST ON FOX54: Emails between case workers and nurses shed light on details leading up to child's death in 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -ON TUESDAY, WE TOLD YOU ABOUT THE DEATH OF SAMSON SCOTT, WHOSE PARENTS FOUND THE 6-MONTH-OLD UNRESPONSIVE IN THEIR WATKINS STREET HOME. BUT, THIS ISN’T THE FIRST TIME THE PARENTS HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OF A CHILD. IN 2021, THEIR 1-YEAR-OLD SON, TRAVIS SCOTT DIED AFTER POLICE SAY THEY REPEATEDLY TURNED OFF THEIR SON’S VENTILATOR, AGAINST DOCTOR’S ORDERS.
Evans Middle School student charged with terroristic threats
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One Evans Middle School student has been charged after making threatening comments. According to school officials, students reported to school administrators that the student made threatening comments on Monday, October 24th. Officials say that after further investigation, the student was charged with terroristic threats, and they add that the student […]
wfxg.com
Family and neighbors remember crash victim, plead for change
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A N ACCIDENT INVOLVING A VEHICLE AND A PEDESTRIAN ENDED IN TRAGEDY ALONG A BUSY STRETCH OF ROAD IN COLUMBIA COUNTY. TO FAMILY, cj herrin WAS A GENTLE GIANT AND TO NEIGHBORS, A HARDWORKING YOUNG MAN EVERYONE KNEW OF AND ADMIRED. HE WAS 26-YEARS-OLD WHEN HE DIED. HE WAS ON HIS WAY TO HIS MORNInG SHIFT AT THE LOCAL MCDONALDS, JUST UP THE STREET.
wfxg.com
Grovetown Police Department's new K-9, handler head out to training
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - The Grovetown Police Department is welcoming a new officer to its team, but it isn't your typical officer. Officer Harris Jenkins and his new K-9 partner Banner are in Chatham County for a month-long training and certification class for Grovetown Police's new K-9 officer. “It's definitely...
wfxg.com
WARRANTS: Documents shed light on living conditions of dead 6-month-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - New details about the death of 6-month-old Samson Scott. Warrants allege that both of Scott's parents, Tyrone Scott and Salena Taylor, were under the influence of "various substances" while Samson was left alone without food or water for approximately two hours. Warrants detail what type of...
wgac.com
Threat of Violence Today at Evans Middle School
Parents of students at Evans Middle School in Columbia County were informed that a threatening comment was overheard by students there earlier today. The letter explained, “Students reported to school administrators that another student made threatening comments against the school.” The student was charged with terroristic threats and will also be held accountable, according to the code of conduct.
WRDW-TV
Details emerge about fights during youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details about why the Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. “Escalating incidents with class number 44 at the Fort Gordon YCA involved fighting, resulting in one cadet being transported for a medical check and released, and the other two being treated on scene,” a Georgia National Guard spokeswoman said Monday.
RCSO looking for missing woman last seen in September
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. According to RCSO, Tammy Ellen Rabun, 56, was last seen sometime between September 19th and September 23rd outside her residence on Fairview Avenue. Authorities say Rabun was reported missing on October 5th. Rabun has brown hair and green eyes, […]
wfxg.com
New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County crews battle house fire on Fairmount Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Fairmount Street in Augusta on Monday morning. The call came in at 3:51 a.m. Crews were still on scene at 4:45 a.m. as smoke came from the rooftop. According to dispatchers, there were...
McDuffie County Deputy not hurt after horrific crash, family searching for Good Samaritan
McDUFFIE COUTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A McDuffie County Deputy is breathing a sigh of relief today following a horrific crash. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred in the right, eastbound lane of I-20. NewsChannel 6 has learned a commercial vehicle had broken down in the right, eastbound lane and McDuffie […]
