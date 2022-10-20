Read full article on original website
Maverick
3d ago
Okay, the reporter stated a "requirement" for the 'Tiny House Program' is you're a working young adult who already pays rent. However, John Suthers states this program will help eligibility recipients find employment, so which is it? Job or no job? Even the programs spokeperson doesn't even know!? SMDH 🤔🤔🤔🤨🤨🤨😩😩😩
Which Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ?Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Skeleton Craze Invades Manitou SpringsColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
CDOT hosts educational sessions on Colorado 83 roundabout projectHeather WillardColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
coloradosprings.com
Free food pantry restored to operation on Colorado Springs' west side
The pantry doors have been flung open once again. On Friday, Hailey Radvillas' Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry, which stands in front of her home on the west side of Colorado Springs and is often stocked with donated food and personal items for those in need, was shut down. A...
KKTV
Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days in Pikes Peak Region
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Firefighters are asking everyone to be extra cautious with anything you may be doing that could cause a fire. This includes not properly disposing of cigarettes, not properly covering your burn pits and not monitoring campfires. Hundreds of firefighters across 17 departments in...
2 Colorado Springs adults identified as victims of kayak incident at Lake Pueblo State Park
The two adult victims of a kayak incident Sunday afternoon have been identified as Colorado Springs residents Larry Foster, 26, and Catherine Dawes, 44, according to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office. Foster and Dawes died and a child was hospitalized after heavy winds and choppy waves capsized three kayaks Sunday...
KRDO
Controversial ordinance on water supply considered Monday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council discussed a controversial proposed ordinance amendment Monday that would require the water supply from Colorado Springs Utilities to meet 130% of existing usage, and the projected demand of a proposed extension area -- based on a three-year rolling average -- before extending water to new areas.
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
KKTV
Tumbleweed cleanup underway; Home southeast of Colorado Springs sees some relief
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The home that KKTV showed you Sunday, blanketed in tumbleweeds, is seeing some relief. A junk removal company arrived Monday afternoon to haul masses of tumbleweeds away. “You couldn’t see out the front door, you could just see tumbleweeds,” said Nyla Wright, a woman who...
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
KKTV
Rainbow fentanyl found in Colorado recently, CSPD shares Halloween safety tips
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Halloween is exactly one week from Monday, and the rise in fentanyl cases leaves many parents concerned about what may be in their kids candy. Rainbow fentanyl, which looks a lot like candy, has been found in Colorado. KKTV 11 News Reporter Alexa Belcastro spoke with Colorado Springs Police on what you should look out for this Halloween.
KKTV
WATCH: Building fire near downtown Colorado Springs
WATCH - Jesse Kurtz Color Commentator: Air Force Academy. Kurtz speaks about his position at the Academy and his relationship with his father.
KKTV
Colorado Springs firefighters respond to fire near Pikes Peak and N. Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire in a field containing homeless camps is now out. Our crew on scene says there is still smoke in the area. Multiple crews responded to the area of Pikes Peak and N. Academy around 8 p.m. Monday evening. The fire was 20 feet wide and 20 feet long. No structures were threatened.
KKTV
WATCH: 2 adults die at Lake Pueblo on Sunday
2 Colorado cities in top 50 of cities with highest homicide rate increases
According to a new report, homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities.
Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire burning northeast of Woodland Park Sunday morning is under control and El Paso County personnel have assumed responsibly for the incident, according to the Woodland Park Police Department. Around 6 a.m. Sunday reports of a 3-5 acre fire came in near Rampart Range and Loy Creek Road. The post Wildfire northeast of Woodland Park under control appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Crash along Constitution east of Colorado Springs
Never a disappointment at this state park west of Colorado Springs
At last visit to one of our favorite places in the Pikes Peak region for fall colors, we were too late. At Mueller State Park, the aspen leaves had mostly been lost to the wind. But we were again reminded: There’s never a bad time to visit. Colorado Parks...
KKTV
Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a busy intersection just east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night. The fire was quickly under control by firefighters. The fire department says the fire broke out between two vacant buildings on Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard....
fatmanlittletrail.com
Gray’s Coors Tavern – Pueblo
On my first trip to Pueblo, Colorado I was excited to find a dish made famous in the town, the Slopper. I asked a my friends who live in Pueblo where we should go to find the perfect Slopper and they were quick to suggest Gray’s Coors Tavern. The...
25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard
Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
KRDO
Tumbleweeds trap Fountain couple in their home
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday morning in Southern Colorado downed power lines and tree limbs. But for one couple living in Fountain, the wind brought out so many tumbleweeds, they can't even get out of their own driveway. "We couldn't even get out of here,...
Colorado Wildfire That Forced Residents to Evacuate Thought to Be Human-Caused
A wildfire broke out in Colorado’s El Paso County on Saturday. Fire crews have it 75% contained, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The Sweetwater Fire, which broke out around 2:20 pm on Oct. 22, burned about 346 acres before fire crews got it relatively under control.
Comments / 12