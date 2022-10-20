Did you miss last night’s meteor shower? You may catch another glimpse tonight.

While one of the year’s most beautiful meteor showers peaked last night, skygazers and starwatchers across Hampton Roads may catch another glimpse of the Orionid shower tonight — but only if they find themselves outside between midnight and 3 a.m.

The Bay Back Amateur Astronomers Club, based in Hampton Roads, said the show will continue tonight.

“In fact it goes through Nov. 22,” said Jeff Goldstein, vice president of the astronomy club. “The peak already happened last night — Oct. 21 around 4 a.m. — but tonight, will be pretty good, too.”

Orionid meteors are known for their speed, leaving glowing trains of incandescent bits of debris in their wake that can last for several seconds to minutes, according to NASA. Sometimes, the fast meteors can become fireballs that shoot across the night sky.

Those looking towards the sky may spot anywhere from two to 20 per hour and they may be spotted from midnight to 3 a.m. The moon, he said, won’t rise until 3 a.m. and therefore shouldn’t interfere with meteor-watching.

“The moon is like a streetlight. It causes so much glare, it just washes everything out and you can barely see the stars,” Goldstein said.

The meteors appear every year when Earth travels through an area of space littered with debris from Halley’s Comet, peaking in mid-October.

NASA advises skywatchers to find an area away from city or street lights. After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors. Look for prolonged explosions of light when viewing the Orionid meteor shower.

“Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse,” the agency said on its website .

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com