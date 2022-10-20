UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a rough performance against Michigan two weeks ago, Sean Clifford bounced back in a big way during the White Out against Minnesota by being named the Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week. The sixth year senior had his best game of the season throwing for a season high 295 yards and four touchdowns while completing 74% of his passes.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO