ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

‘Twister’ sequel to start filming in spring 2023: reports

By Nexstar Media Wire, John Clark
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMuQ2_0igxfFhI00

( WTVO ) — Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly gearing up to begin production on a “big-scale” sequel to the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster, “Twister.”

According to Deadline , the script for the sequel, titled “Twisters,” has been written by Mark L. Smith, who wrote “The Revenant.” The film will be co-financed by Universal and Warner Bros, who distributed the original.

Deadline reports that “Free Solo” directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserheli and Travis Knight, director of the animated “Kubo and the Two Strings,” are under consideration to take the job.

‘Safety concerns’ shutter 20 Starbucks locations, including stores trying to unionize

Jan De Bont directed the original, which starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as storm chasers pursuing a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma.

Deadline also reported the studio is intent on luring Hunt back for the sequel. Still, no casting information has been released, ET reports .

Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, also starred in the original, which raked in $494 million worldwide and was scripted by Michael Crichton.

Some fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure for a sequel that can’t include Paxton and Hoffman, with one even writing it “shouldn’t be made.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
A.V. Club

A Twister sequel is coming, and it’s called—wait for it—Twisters

Nearly 30 years after Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt proved that a good leather belt is more powerful than the finger of God, weather is coming back for seconds. Steven Spielberg and the nostalgia hounds at Amblin gave the green light to Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 meteorological hit Twister, putting our decades-long journey to find out what happened to Helen Hunt’s character’s father to a close. Well, hopefully.
digitalspy.com

Twister is getting a surprise sequel

Twister is officially getting a sequel, after years of rumours surrounding a potential remake of the classic '90s disaster movie. Instead, a sequel titled Twisters is now in the works according to Deadline, with Universal Pictures and Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment both involved. It's hoped that Helen Hunt will return...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
8 News Now

Family, motorcycle community plead for answers after Las Vegas man, 27, killed in hit-and-run crash

The Tomas family and Las Vegas biking community are pleading for answers from Nevada State Police and the community after the hit-and-run that killed one of their own Wednesday night. Family and police identify the victim as 27-year-old Tony Tomas of Las Vegas. The motorcycle crash occurred around 9 pm Wednesday night at Durango and the 215, where officials say he was traveling at “a high rate of speed” before colliding with a white utility van on the westbound offramp. State Police say the driver of the van did not stop following the collision. According to Tony’s mother and sister, Ginger Patterson and Samantha Tomas, first responders did not arrive for nearly 20 minutes after first reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy