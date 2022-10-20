Read full article on original website
Related
sportstravelmagazine.com
Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Host 2026 Bass Fishing World Championship
Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, will host the 2026 Bass Fishing World Championship, it was announced after the end of the 2022 Championship in Columbia, South Carolina, this weekend by USAngling. The next three championships will be in Portugal, Italy and South Africa before returning to the United States.
KATV
Oak Forest Community Garden expansion, increasing food to those in need
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance teamed up with the University District Development Corporation and Love, Titos to expand the Oak Forest Community Garden. Since 2018 the Oak Forest Community Garden has worked to rejuvenate their land to provide for those in need, today was the...
onlyinark.com
Become at Regular at Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café
As I sat by myself during a recent visit to Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe, I couldn’t help but be impressed by the restaurant located on the outskirts of downtown Little Rock. By 11:15 a.m. on this Wednesday morning, the place was filled with regulars, a mix of white and blue-collar workers, most of them already eating the day’s special. Today, that happened to be a hearty portion of meatloaf, complete with two sides and a yeast roll. My meatloaf was only minutes away, three to be exact, and proved to scratch that comfort food itch. Diners throughout the restaurant seemed to agree, for as full as Rosie’s was, things were oddly quiet. Silence can be deafening when great eats are around.
America’s Street Foods | This Arkansas restaurant is hidden in a gas station
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — One of our favorite things to do is find hidden gems, and we’ve done just that!. It's called America’s Street Foods, a one-table restaurant nestled within a gas station in west Pulaski County on Highway 10. Let us emphasize, this isn’t your average gas station food!
Yikes! Did You Know These Restaurants in Arkansas Are Haunted?
We hear about real haunted houses and hotels. We also hear the urban legends of haunted roads and cemeteries but did you know there are a few restaurants in Arkansas that are haunted too?. Vino's Brewpub in Little Rock. Located in downtown Little Rock at 923 W. 7th St. No...
Benton barber changes the lives of special needs family one haircut at a time
BENTON, Ark. — Most parents know that sometimes taking their kid to get a haircut can be challenging— And that can be especially true if they have children who experience sensory issues. Children with special needs can come a long way if given the needed attention. For one...
Home fires expected to increase during winter, experts share safety tips
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — It's that time of year again when we start heating our homes because it's colder— and according to American Red Cross, home fires in our region have increased by about 40%. Experts said that heating plays a big role in the uptick. "It's a...
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain is finally here
Along with the beneficial rain, there is a risk of severe weather. There's a low risk for damaging winds and flooding, with a very low risk of hail and a spin-up tornado.
Search underway for runaway Little Rock juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Miguel Rock of Jonesboro was last seen in Little Rock on October 22. He is described as being about 5'9" in height and weighing about 155 pounds. If you...
Arkansas legislature tells Little Rock City Hall to save LITFest-related records
The City of Little Rock has been put on notice to preserve all records related to a festival canceled days before it was scheduled to kick off.
Little Rock animal lovers demand answers after discovering dog they say starved to death
Little Rock animal lovers are demanding answers from the city after discovering a dead dog in town, and they say animal control had been called days prior.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas’s official geographic center is marked with a marker near Bryant
Bryant, Arkansas – The official center of Arkansas is marked by a marker in Bryant. The memorial was erected in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Arkansas, according to Rob Roedel, a council member for the City of Bryant.
I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
KATV
In a span of 6 hours, 3 bodies were found in vehicles in Pine Bluff; 1 crack pipe located
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Within a span of six hours on Monday morning, Pine Bluff police located three people dead inside of vehicles. According to incident reports obtained Thursday, two of the deceased were found parked outside of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room entrance and another was discovered in a Popeyes parking lot.
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Arkansas police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball
The motorcyclist, who investigators say had a bottle of gasoline in his backpack, was quickly engulfed in flames after officers tasered him and he fell to the ground.
Little Rock police make arrest in 2021 Green Mountain Dr. deadly shooting
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a 2021 homicide that happened on Green Mountain Drive.
KATV
BOLO Alert: Man wanted in North Little Rock after robbing a gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery that happened Thursday afternoon. According to a social media post, the subject robbed the Exxon Station at 9128 Highway 161 in North Little Rock at approximately 2:00 p.m. Police said...
Comments / 0