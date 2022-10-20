ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, AR

Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Host 2026 Bass Fishing World Championship

Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, will host the 2026 Bass Fishing World Championship, it was announced after the end of the 2022 Championship in Columbia, South Carolina, this weekend by USAngling. The next three championships will be in Portugal, Italy and South Africa before returning to the United States.
Become at Regular at Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café

As I sat by myself during a recent visit to Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe, I couldn’t help but be impressed by the restaurant located on the outskirts of downtown Little Rock. By 11:15 a.m. on this Wednesday morning, the place was filled with regulars, a mix of white and blue-collar workers, most of them already eating the day’s special. Today, that happened to be a hearty portion of meatloaf, complete with two sides and a yeast roll. My meatloaf was only minutes away, three to be exact, and proved to scratch that comfort food itch. Diners throughout the restaurant seemed to agree, for as full as Rosie’s was, things were oddly quiet. Silence can be deafening when great eats are around.
Search underway for runaway Little Rock juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Miguel Rock of Jonesboro was last seen in Little Rock on October 22. He is described as being about 5'9" in height and weighing about 155 pounds. If you...
I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
